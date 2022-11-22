Naming babies after seasons isn't a new trend — parents name their babies Winter, Summer, and Autumn all the time ( though Spring hasn't quite caught on yet, it seems). Naming a baby after your favorite season is a great way to honor the time of year you love, and for many people, fall is that perfect time of year. Autumn is a season that represents change, mystery, comfort, and protection (per Bustle), and it's appreciated by many as the coziest and most captivating time of year. Not to mention the fresh, brisk air, the beautiful leaves transforming into coppery, golden hues, and the festive holidays. It's a beloved season for a reason.

