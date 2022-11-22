Forsyth County jail implements 'rotating shifts' for staff after concerns of 'low morale, poor leadership' arise

Read full article on original website
iredellfreenews.com
SBI investigating incident at Iredell County Detention Center in which inmate was injured; three detention officers fired by sheriff
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a criminal investigation of an incident in the Iredell County Detention Center that resulted in disciplinary action being taken against five jail employees. Sheriff Darren Campbell fired three detention officers and demoted two supervisors after reviewing a video of an incident that...
WXII 12
Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
Sheriff writes letter expressing concerns with violence in Guilford County schools
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Assaults, threats and weapons are three things Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers says are creating extreme dangers in our schools. Rogers is so worried about the safety of students, staff and his school resource officers that he drafted a three-page letter to superintendent Dr. Whitney Oakley. He sent the letter […]
wfmynews2.com
Money dispute causes Forsyth Human Society to end contract with county
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society is preparing to end its contract to keep running the county's animal shelter. It comes down to money, the humane society is asking the county to increase funding. The county is asking the shelter to cut costs. WFMY News 2's Grace...
Novant nurse shares gratitude after graduation derailed by life-threatening medical issue
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Many of us will be counting our blessings during the thanksgiving holiday. One man says he's especially thankful for finally achieving his goal that was decades in the making. Medical problems derailed his dream of becoming a nurse. WFMY News 2's Grace Holland shares his...
wschronicle.com
We need more innovative transportation programs like this one
Three years ago, Courtney James and her husband, Gregory, drafted a plan for a business that would help fill the gap for workers who depend on the city’s inadequate bus system, the Winston-Salem Transit Authority (WSTA), to get to their jobs. Now their business is thriving, helping its patrons climb the ladder to upward economic mobility.
WXII 12
Future of Forsyth County Animal Shelter unclear as Forsyth Humane Society asks for more funding from county
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: Photo features a generic photo of an animal shelter and not of the Forsyth County Animal Shelter. The Forsyth Humane Society (FHS) said it has submitted a 90-day notice to dissolve its contract with the county after first taking over the Forsyth County Animal Shelter five years ago.
WXII 12
Man shot twice during a fight overnight, Winston-Salem police said
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police is investigating a shooting at a hotel that left one man seriously injured. It happened at the Extended Stay America Suites at 1000 Blk of Hampton Inn Court, according to police. Officers responded to a call at 10:26 p.m. on Friday. Police said the...
WXII 12
First generation high school and WSSU student self publishes book on mental health, trauma
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A first generation high school and Winston-Salem State University student self-published a book on mental health after learning how to navigate through his trauma. Jahmonte Clemmons hopes Against the Grain will guide others on their own journey of self-love. “It’s a good read for everybody, any...
Family of victim speaks out after Reidsville crash
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A family is hoping and praying for a speedy recovery for Mark Ramey after he and his children were involved in a car crash on Monday afternoon in Reidsville. Mark Ramey and his two children, 8-year-old Mia and 9-year-old Mark Wayne, were driving from school northbound on Freeway Drive when a […]
Teens responsible for skipping school and setting a trash can on fire in Graham receive 12 months of probation
GRAHAM, N.C. — The teens responsible for skipping school and setting a trash can on fire at a park in Graham are facing several consequences, according to an Alamance County Juvenile court. On Tuesday, a judge gave three of the teens 12 months of probation, ordered them to complete...
WXII 12
A Winston-Salem man is inspiring others with cancer
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is feeling grateful for his family and hospital staff as he continues his battle with lung cancer, and he wants to inspire other cancer patients to look for hope. Tim Shepherd said it's because of his family he was able to keep going,...
Triad man uses telemarketer settlement money to open up a bar called 'The Wrong Number' in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One Triad man cashed in on a headache. He used money from a robocall settlement to open a bar called, "The Wrong Number." It's in Winston-Salem where the old Bulls Tavern used to be. WFMY News 2's Photojournalist Jay Capers went on a soft opening night...
WXII 12
Police chase ends with driver in handcuffs in Clemmons
CLEMMONS, N.C. — A police chase in Clemmons ended with a driver in handcuffs. It happened near the area of Spangenberg Avenue. "Clemmons Kitchen" employees say they witnessed the chase, which ended in the restaurant's parking lot. Forsyth County Deputies tell WXII they assisted Davie County in responding to...
Man shot, killed on Allen Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot to death in Winston-Salem Friday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department were called to the 600 block of Allen Street shortly after 1 p.m. When they arrived, police said 46-year-old Montre Donnell Richardson was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso.
cbs17
Moore County man accused of setting church, Bible on fire, NC insurance dept. says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man is accused of breaking into a church and setting both the building and its altar Bible on fire, search warrants indicate. Shane Deante Jones, 24, of Eagle Springs was arrested by agents with the state Department of Insurance’s criminal investigations division, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said Tuesday.
Greensboro firefighters spend Thanksgiving showing up for the community, remembering those they’ve lost
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — First responders never get a day off, even on holidays, and that includes the firefighters at Greensboro Station 5. “It’s a blessing to continue serving through every holiday that we’re here. That’s what we’re called to do, is to serve the citizens, and we don’t take it lightly,” said Justin Perrish, […]
Man dies after shooting in Winston-Salem on 600 block of Allen Street, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem officers are investigating the shooting death of a man on Friday as a homicide, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 1:07 p.m., officers with the WSPD were dispatched to a reported shooting in the 600 block of Allen Street. Arriving officers found a man in the street […]
Mount Airy News
Cardboard City raises $22,000 for The Ark
Yadkin Valley Home Health staff members built a Christmas-themed house for this year’s Cardboard City fundraiser benefitting The Ark shelter. Volunteers and supporters visit Cardboard City on a chilly November evening in Elkin. There was a definite bite in the November air on Saturday night as volunteers and supporters...
3 jail guards in Georgia charged in beating of detainee from Greensboro
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Three jail guards in Georgia were arrested Tuesday on battery charges in the September beating of a Black detainee at a county jail that was recorded by security cameras, authorities said. The arrests came after an attorney for the detainee, 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs of Greensboro,...
