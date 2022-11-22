Read full article on original website
local21news.com
York blood drive honors memories of two firefighters killed in crashes
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to the Red Cross, the need for blood donors increases during the holidays due to more crashes, caused by increased travel and dangerous weather conditions. So, two families are offering a way to give the gift of life this holiday season through a...
local21news.com
Structure fire turns into explosion in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities worked overnight to put out the flames of a structure, before the building eventually exploded. According to Strinestown Community Fire, the initial fire happened last night at around 7:11 p.m. in North Codorus Township. After arriving on scene and putting out the fire,...
local21news.com
New technology is helping law enforcement find "known wanderers" safely
Dover Township, York County — New technology is lending a hand to find missing at-risk people. Today, two York County law enforcement agencies trained for the inevitable. “You will be able to find your loved one,” said Northern York County Regional Police Chief Dave Lash. It’s a scene...
local21news.com
Missing Cumberland County man safely located, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Silver Spring Township Police Department shared in a Facebook Post that Sheaffer has been safely located. PREVIOUS COVERAGE| Police in Cumberland County are asking the public to keep a look out for a missing man in Silver Spring Township. According to...
local21news.com
Thanksgiving meal for heroes has new meaning this year for one Central PA volunteer
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — For over two decades, Ann Rosenberg and other volunteers from the Kesher Israel Congregation of Harrisburg have served up plates of gratitude to Harrisburg Bureau of Fire on Thanksgiving day. “I’m the first one who says, ‘Thanksgiving is coming! We’ve got to get ready!”...
local21news.com
LifePath Christian Ministries helps make Thanksgiving a little brighter for those in need
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — LifePath Christian Ministries in York helped to make Thanksgiving a little brighter for neighbors in need. The organization handed out up to 600 meals on Thursday, nearly doubling the amount they served last year. "We absolutely believe that being thankful just being thankful for...
local21news.com
Fire Rescue Vs. Police Department in first-ever Manheim Turkey Bowl
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lacing up cleats, pulling on flags, and a lot of smack talk filled the chilly Thursday morning at the Manheim Township Athletic Complex, where the Manheim Township Police and Manheim Township Fire Rescue faced off in their first-ever Turkey Bowl. “We know without a doubt...
local21news.com
Fire crews battle Friday morning blaze in Steelton
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Fire crews in Dauphin County spent the morning battling a house fire in Steelton. Officials say it happened around 7:30 AM on Front Street. According to the Progress Fire 32 Facebook page crews from the fire department were on scene to help with overhaul and opening up the roof area.
local21news.com
Six injured in mass casualty tree collision in Chambersburg
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Six are injured, according to Franklin Fire officials, following an incredibly destructive tree collision in Chambersburg. Authorities say that the "mass casualty" accident had occurred on Nov. 23 on the 600 block of Boyer Mill Rd. at around 1 p.m. Police say that the...
local21news.com
UPDATE | Dauphin County roadway now reopen following vehicle crash
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | The Hershey Fire Department has announced in a follow-up Tweet that the roadway has now reopened. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | According to a Tweet from the Hershey Fire Department, SR 743 is closed at Old Hershey Road and NB at Ridge Road for a vehicle accident.
local21news.com
Missing 16-year-old in York County found
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | According to Chief Kurtis Timmer of the South Central PA Search and Rescue, the 16-year-old girl has been found. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Authorities in York County say a search is underway for a missing 16-year-old in York County. According to the Carroll...
local21news.com
Man accused of stealing over $100,000 of diesel fuel in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has been arrested following a theft of diesel fuel that cost the local gas station over $100,000. According to East Cocalico Township Police Department, 28-year-old Rafael Payamps-Valerio of New York had allegedly stolen thousands of gallons of fuel from Redner's Market on 1304 North Reading Street.
local21news.com
Alleged DUI man flipped truck onto someone's front yard after doing "burn out"
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lebanon County man has been accused of crashing his truck on someone's front lawn after drunkenly attempting to do a "burn out" with his vehicle. According to Palmyra Borough Police Department, the crash happened on Oct. 23 at around 1:36 a.m. after a...
local21news.com
Multiple car break-ins have police warning Cumberland County residents
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are advising that you lock your car doors and take out any valuables in your vehicle, after a large scale theft that had someone steal multiple items and even a vehicle. West Shore Regional Police say that on Nov. 24, they had received...
local21news.com
One dead following shooting in Harrisburg, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE| Harrisburg Police say a man has died from his injuries following a shooting in Harrisburg. Police say the shooting happened on the 1600 block of Park Street around 4:00 PM. When officers arrived they say they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.
local21news.com
St. Philip the Apostle Church's Thanksgiving Dinner is annual tradition for many
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — As many sit down tonight around a the Thanksgiving dinner table, one Lancaster County church made sure hundreds of mouths were fed this holiday season. To accomplish that task, volunteers worked for days to prepare meals and were in the kitchen at St. Philip the...
local21news.com
Small business Saturday highlights importance of shopping small
York, PA — Let the madness begin with the holiday shopping season heating up. Small Business Saturday is an integral part of the kickoff. “It actually brings you a very happy feeling,” said Candace Combs with Small Business for America’s Future. Over the next five weeks, on...
local21news.com
Many retailers say 'bah humbug' to opening on Thanksgiving Day
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Staffing shortages and mass resignations are forcing some of the biggest box stores to close their doors on Thanksgiving. Most retail stores will be closed for the third year in a row on Thanksgiving day, but most shoppers don’t feel scrooged at all and are grateful employees can spend the holiday with their loved ones.
local21news.com
Inflation hitting holiday shoppers who say they're getting less bang for their buck
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Historic inflation continues to loom large as shoppers headed to the stores on Black Friday. Shoppers eyeing blockbuster bargains flocked to stores in Cumberland County to browse the aisles for some holiday shopping. According to the National Retail Federation, a record 166.3 million shoppers...
local21news.com
Time to double check your list, you may have already missed out on Black Friday deals
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — If you made your list and took the time to check it twice, some Black Friday deals may have already expired. Black Friday has long been a shopping staple but the one-day bargain event has turned into a months-long marathon. The shift has gradually gained momentum over the years, even giving stores like Target and Walmart the freedom to close their doors on Thanksgiving.
