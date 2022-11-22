ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

local21news.com

York blood drive honors memories of two firefighters killed in crashes

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to the Red Cross, the need for blood donors increases during the holidays due to more crashes, caused by increased travel and dangerous weather conditions. So, two families are offering a way to give the gift of life this holiday season through a...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Structure fire turns into explosion in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities worked overnight to put out the flames of a structure, before the building eventually exploded. According to Strinestown Community Fire, the initial fire happened last night at around 7:11 p.m. in North Codorus Township. After arriving on scene and putting out the fire,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Missing Cumberland County man safely located, police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Silver Spring Township Police Department shared in a Facebook Post that Sheaffer has been safely located. PREVIOUS COVERAGE| Police in Cumberland County are asking the public to keep a look out for a missing man in Silver Spring Township. According to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Thanksgiving meal for heroes has new meaning this year for one Central PA volunteer

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — For over two decades, Ann Rosenberg and other volunteers from the Kesher Israel Congregation of Harrisburg have served up plates of gratitude to Harrisburg Bureau of Fire on Thanksgiving day. “I’m the first one who says, ‘Thanksgiving is coming! We’ve got to get ready!”...
local21news.com

Fire Rescue Vs. Police Department in first-ever Manheim Turkey Bowl

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lacing up cleats, pulling on flags, and a lot of smack talk filled the chilly Thursday morning at the Manheim Township Athletic Complex, where the Manheim Township Police and Manheim Township Fire Rescue faced off in their first-ever Turkey Bowl. “We know without a doubt...
MANHEIM, PA
local21news.com

Fire crews battle Friday morning blaze in Steelton

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Fire crews in Dauphin County spent the morning battling a house fire in Steelton. Officials say it happened around 7:30 AM on Front Street. According to the Progress Fire 32 Facebook page crews from the fire department were on scene to help with overhaul and opening up the roof area.
STEELTON, PA
local21news.com

Six injured in mass casualty tree collision in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Six are injured, according to Franklin Fire officials, following an incredibly destructive tree collision in Chambersburg. Authorities say that the "mass casualty" accident had occurred on Nov. 23 on the 600 block of Boyer Mill Rd. at around 1 p.m. Police say that the...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
local21news.com

UPDATE | Dauphin County roadway now reopen following vehicle crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | The Hershey Fire Department has announced in a follow-up Tweet that the roadway has now reopened. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | According to a Tweet from the Hershey Fire Department, SR 743 is closed at Old Hershey Road and NB at Ridge Road for a vehicle accident.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Missing 16-year-old in York County found

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | According to Chief Kurtis Timmer of the South Central PA Search and Rescue, the 16-year-old girl has been found. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Authorities in York County say a search is underway for a missing 16-year-old in York County. According to the Carroll...
local21news.com

Man accused of stealing over $100,000 of diesel fuel in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has been arrested following a theft of diesel fuel that cost the local gas station over $100,000. According to East Cocalico Township Police Department, 28-year-old Rafael Payamps-Valerio of New York had allegedly stolen thousands of gallons of fuel from Redner's Market on 1304 North Reading Street.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

One dead following shooting in Harrisburg, police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE| Harrisburg Police say a man has died from his injuries following a shooting in Harrisburg. Police say the shooting happened on the 1600 block of Park Street around 4:00 PM. When officers arrived they say they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Small business Saturday highlights importance of shopping small

York, PA — Let the madness begin with the holiday shopping season heating up. Small Business Saturday is an integral part of the kickoff. “It actually brings you a very happy feeling,” said Candace Combs with Small Business for America’s Future. Over the next five weeks, on...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Many retailers say 'bah humbug' to opening on Thanksgiving Day

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Staffing shortages and mass resignations are forcing some of the biggest box stores to close their doors on Thanksgiving. Most retail stores will be closed for the third year in a row on Thanksgiving day, but most shoppers don’t feel scrooged at all and are grateful employees can spend the holiday with their loved ones.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Time to double check your list, you may have already missed out on Black Friday deals

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — If you made your list and took the time to check it twice, some Black Friday deals may have already expired. Black Friday has long been a shopping staple but the one-day bargain event has turned into a months-long marathon. The shift has gradually gained momentum over the years, even giving stores like Target and Walmart the freedom to close their doors on Thanksgiving.

