ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

How To Watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

By Philip Sledge
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uw4oj_0jKSYOvG00

There have been multiple highly-anticipated fall 2022 movies that have left moviegoers champing at the bit, with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at the top of that list. The sequel to Rian Johnson’s 2019 whodunit will be here soon enough, and take audiences back on the the trail with Daniel Craig’s charismatic and unique Benoit Blanc, as the private investigator attempts to get the bottom of a yet another murder mystery.

But with the movie having a rather complex release with the movie showing in theaters for short period of time before streaming online, trying to figure out when you can watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery streaming can be quite the task. But worry not, because we are about to break down all the ways to watch the movie some have said is better than the original . Let’s peel back the layers now, shall we?

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery In Theaters

Netflix secured the rights to the two sequels in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out franchise in April 2021 for a reported sum in the ballpark of $450 million, making it seem as if the movies would not get traditional theatrical releases. And while it is true that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will soon be exclusive to the Netflix library, the movie will get a brief theatrical release for a short period of time a month before making its streaming debut.

Between November 23rd and 29th , this special sneak peek previews event will give audiences early access to one of the most well-received movies to debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022. And if Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is anything like its predecessor, it will be another great theater experience for all who choose to take that route.

When The Movie Will Be Streaming On Netflix

If you can’t make time to see Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in theaters -- there’s so much playing on the big screen the final weeks of the 2022 movie schedule -- or don’t mind waiting, you will be able to watch Rian Johnson’s Greek-set murder mystery unfold on Netflix starting December 23rd.

With Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery debuting late in December, it will be the perfect way to spend time with your family over the holiday weekend, especially if you’re looking for alternative programming from all those Christmas movies you’ll surely be watching.

Stream Glass Onion on Netflix starting December 23.

How To Watch Knives Out

No matter if you’re trying to catch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in theaters in November or waiting to use it with your Netflix subscription in December, you will probably want to see the original Knives Out for the first time in a long time or the first time at all. Unfortunately, the movie isn’t currently streaming anywhere right now, but you can rent or purchase a digital version on Amazon, where you can also buy a physical copy.

Rent/Buy Knives Out on Amazon.
Get it on Blu-ray on Amazon.

Hopefully, this helps solve one of the mysteries surrounding Rian Johnson’s long-awaited murder mystery sequel. While you wait to watch the story unfold in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery , check out some of the other best movies on Netflix .

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

How to Watch Knives Out (and Its Sequel, Glass Onion)

It seems like just yesterday murder mystery Knives Out made its debut as the tongue-in-cheek whodunit of the 21st century. We called it "...an exhilarating mix of comedy and thriller, as well as a deeply satisfying murder-mystery" in our Knives Out review. It was a huge success for Lionsgate, earning nearly $300 million at the worldwide box office. After its release in November 2019, we have been anticipating the sequel's release from director-writer, Rian Johnson. Now, three years later, it's finally time to crack the next case!
Looper

Here's How To Watch Top Gun: Maverick At Home

"Top Gun: Maverick" easily broke Mach 10 in cinemas worldwide, and the long-awaited sequel to Pete Mitchell's (Tom Cruise) 1986 adventure soared right to the top. Director Joseph Kosinski's follow-up to "Top Gun" is the highest-grossing film of 2022 and only one of two movies to exceed the billion-dollar mark worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. The other is "Jurassic World Dominion," and the President of Paramount Global, Bob Bakish, spoke about the success of "Top Gun: Maverick" around the world despite the pandemic.
theplaylist.net

Steven Spielberg Thinks The COVID-19 Pandemic Streamers Caused Streamers Like HBO Max To “Throw Some Of My Best Filmmaker Friends Under The Bus”

Steven Spielberg‘s latest movie, “The Fabelmans,” is all about the power of film and the theatrical experience. But in a new interview with The New York Times in the leadup to the film’s release, Spielberg argued the magic of moviegoing took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Warner Bros. and HBO Max are to blame.
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney has found yet another classic franchise to reboot as James Cameron shares foul-mouthed preview of ‘Avatar 2’

Hollywood makes nothing but reboots and sequels these days, amiright? Well, that’s the way it looks based on the biggest sci-fi news that dropped this Friday. For starters – James Cameron has summed up his upcoming and long-awaited follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water in a surprisingly colorful way. Meanwhile, Disney has managed to find a property to relaunch that it hasn’t touched in… oh, just over a decade. Let’s dive in.
Gizmodo

Tampax’s Tweet Sexualizing Women on Their Periods Is Revolting

Tampax, one of the world’s foremost tampon brands, apparently wanted to join in on the seemingly endless conversation on Twitter about how the platform is going to die at the hands of its new overlord owner, Elon Musk. However, what was probably intended as a snarky joke has ended up being the newest addition to the creepy and gross tweets hall of fame.
Decider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Finally Heading To Paramount+! Here’s When You Can Stream The Blockbuster Sequel

2022 was a terrific year for cinema. Jurassic World: Dominion, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Minions: The Rise of Gru delivered at the box office, while captivating films like Jordan Peele’s Nope (Peacock), the Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan-led Fresh (Hulu), and buzzy horror movie Barbarian (HBO Max) are available to stream from the comfort of your very own home. But one immensely popular film’s been noticeably absent from the slew of streaming services: Top Gun: Maverick.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
164K+
Followers
40K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy