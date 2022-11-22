How To Watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

There have been multiple highly-anticipated fall 2022 movies that have left moviegoers champing at the bit, with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at the top of that list. The sequel to Rian Johnson’s 2019 whodunit will be here soon enough, and take audiences back on the the trail with Daniel Craig’s charismatic and unique Benoit Blanc, as the private investigator attempts to get the bottom of a yet another murder mystery.

But with the movie having a rather complex release with the movie showing in theaters for short period of time before streaming online, trying to figure out when you can watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery streaming can be quite the task. But worry not, because we are about to break down all the ways to watch the movie some have said is better than the original . Let’s peel back the layers now, shall we?

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery In Theaters

Netflix secured the rights to the two sequels in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out franchise in April 2021 for a reported sum in the ballpark of $450 million, making it seem as if the movies would not get traditional theatrical releases. And while it is true that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will soon be exclusive to the Netflix library, the movie will get a brief theatrical release for a short period of time a month before making its streaming debut.

Between November 23rd and 29th , this special sneak peek previews event will give audiences early access to one of the most well-received movies to debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022. And if Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is anything like its predecessor, it will be another great theater experience for all who choose to take that route.

When The Movie Will Be Streaming On Netflix

If you can’t make time to see Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in theaters -- there’s so much playing on the big screen the final weeks of the 2022 movie schedule -- or don’t mind waiting, you will be able to watch Rian Johnson’s Greek-set murder mystery unfold on Netflix starting December 23rd.

With Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery debuting late in December, it will be the perfect way to spend time with your family over the holiday weekend, especially if you’re looking for alternative programming from all those Christmas movies you’ll surely be watching.

Stream Glass Onion on Netflix starting December 23.

How To Watch Knives Out

No matter if you’re trying to catch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in theaters in November or waiting to use it with your Netflix subscription in December, you will probably want to see the original Knives Out for the first time in a long time or the first time at all. Unfortunately, the movie isn’t currently streaming anywhere right now, but you can rent or purchase a digital version on Amazon, where you can also buy a physical copy.

Rent/Buy Knives Out on Amazon.

Get it on Blu-ray on Amazon.

Hopefully, this helps solve one of the mysteries surrounding Rian Johnson’s long-awaited murder mystery sequel. While you wait to watch the story unfold in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery , check out some of the other best movies on Netflix .