Valerie Aylward
3d ago
Here's a novel idea! How about EVERYONE keep their sexual preferences and orientations to themselves behind closed doors where it belongs and there wouldn't be a problem!
Crowned Morning Star
3d ago
y'all see it was apparently one of their own that did this to them, everyone was saying the right, Christians, MAGA, and it ended up being their own.
Lone Ranger
3d ago
Flaunting your deviant behavior can only bring destruction. I do not condone what happened in any way, but by now the old closet ought to be looking pretty good to y’all.
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Opinion: The LGBTQ community mourns after the Colorado Springs tragedyEdy ZooColorado Springs, CO
Right-wing politicians and media celebrities pushing 'hateful' rhetoric have put 'targets' on the backs of the LGBTQ community, advocates say in aftermath of Club Q shooting
"When an entire group of people is dehumanized ... there are repercussions," said Bruce Parker, the deputy director of Out Boulder County.
Denver Post Tells Lauren Boebert 'We're Looking At You' After Colorado Shooting
The newspaper's editorial board implored the extremist Republican to "stop the intolerance."
foxwilmington.com
Accused Colorado Club Shooter’s Mom Wrote on Facebook Before Attack He Said ‘Get Ready’ for ‘Best Night Ever’
The suspect in the massacre carried out at the LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, made his first virtual courtroom appearance Wednesday. The mother of Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, posted a chilling Facebook message in the hours before her son allegedly opened fire at Club Q, leaving five dead and many others wounded.
Boebert vows to continue anti-trans rhetoric after LGBTQ club shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert said she’ll continue her long-running verbal attacks on trans people despite the mass shooting targeting an LGBTQ nightclub near her district. Boebert made her comments on 850KOA’s Ross Kaminsky show on Tuesday morning, two days after Sunday’s shooting killed...
Hispanic veteran who stopped Colorado Springs shooter recognized by oldest Latino civil rights group
Military veteran Richard Fierro's selfless response when a gunman opened fire in a Colorado gay club is being lauded by the nation's oldest Latino civil rights organization. The League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, is awarding him its presidential medal and $5,000 for his actions that helped bring down the shooter who killed five people at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
Mother of Transgender Colo. LGBTQ Nightclub Bartender Daniel Aston Remembers Her Son: 'He Lit up a Room'
Daniel Aston, 28, was among the five people shot to death at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., authorities confirmed Beloved bartender and transgender man Daniel Aston, 28, was among the five people shot to death at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub Saturday, according to reports. But while he may have been primarily known to many as a lovable barman at Club Q, those who truly knew Daniel's heart knew he was an entertainer first. According to The New York Times, his mother Sabrina Aston, recalled how her son...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Two Anti-LGBT Republicans Marked Themselves ‘Safe From the Club Q Shooting’
UPDATE: Following publication, Commissioner VanderWerf replied via email. His comments have been added. Following Saturday night’s mass shooting at an LGBT club in Colorado Springs, a pair of El Paso County Republicans who have publicly opposed the LGBT community nevertheless felt it necessary to mark themselves “Safe from the Club Q Shooting” on social media.
5 victims in Club Q mass shooting identified, as mourning continues around Colorado Springs
All five victims, whose ages ranged from 22 to 40, of a Saturday night shooting spree at Club Q, an LBGTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, were identified at a Monday afternoon press conference. Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez also named two patrons, Thomas James and Richard Fierro, who were in the bar when the shooting happened shortly before midnight and overcame the gunman before officers arrived at the scene. ...
A Drag Queen Reportedly Helped Stop The Colorado Nightclub Shooter & She Used Her Heels
A drag queen is being hailed as one of the heroes who helped stop a mass shooting at a 2SLGBTQIA+ nightclub in Colorado over the weekend. Officials praised several bystanders on Monday for stepping in to stop the attacker, who opened fire late Saturday at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Five people were killed and another 17 were injured in the attack, which ended with the gunman's arrest.
Names of the victims in the Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO is working to confirm the identity of the five victims in the Club Q mass shooting. Below are the five victims of the deadly attack. Daniel Davis Aston ABC News confirmed through family members that 28-year-old Daniel Davis Aston, a bartender at Club Q died. "He was our baby The post Names of the victims in the Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
Ex-Army Major in ‘Combat Mode’ Brought Down Colorado Gunman
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Richard M. Fierro was at a table in Club Q with his wife, daughter and friends on Saturday, watching a drag show, when the sudden flash of gunfire ripped across the nightclub. His instincts from four combat deployments as an Army officer in Iraq and Afghanistan kicked in.
Raymond Vance, killed in Club Q shooting, ‘missed unbearably’
Raymond Green Vance, 22, was visiting Club Q with his girlfriend to celebrate a birthday when a shooting occurred that evening. Vance did not leave the club.
Police asking residents in a Briargate neighborhood to stay indoors after shot fired
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police asked residents in the area of Research Parkway and Rangewood Drive to stay in their homes while they look for a suspect who fired a gun Saturday morning. Police said no one was hurt but there is no suspect in custody yet. The post Police asking residents in a Briargate neighborhood to stay indoors after shot fired appeared first on KRDO.
'Blow it to holy hell:' Footage shows Anderson Lee Aldrich live-streamed 2021 bomb incident from Colorado Springs home
Video footage obtained by The Gazette Monday sheds more light on the circumstances surrounding a June 2021 bomb threat incident in which Anderson Lee Aldrich, identified by police as the Club Q shooting suspect, captures himself possessing multiple weapons while threatening to blow a home “to holy hell.” The man’s mother, Laura Voepel, reported the bomb threat to law enforcement, saying her son had made threats from within the house shown in the video with a homemade bomb, several weapons and ammunition, El Paso County...
Chasten Buttigieg tells Boebert to ‘Get off Twitter’ after Colorado shooting
Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, accused Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) of encouraging the hate that led to Saturday's deadly shooting in Colorado and told her to "Get off Twitter."
Celebrities Speak Out Following Tragedy at an LGBTQ Nightclub in Colorado Springs
On Nov. 19, there was a shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. At least five people died and an additional 18 were injured. While a definitive motive has not been confirmed, hate-filled rhetoric targeting the LGBTQ+ community is very intense right now and likely has to do with the gunman's actions.
World gets first look at accused Club Q shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich
Anderson Lee Aldrich made a virtual appearance for an advisement hearing in 4th Judicial District Court Wednesday morning. It was the first glimpse of the man accused of killing five people and injuring another 18 during a shooting rampage at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Aldrich was slumped in his chair throughout the brief hearing, his face showing multiple injuries. ...
This Sheriff Was All About the Second Amendment Before the Club Q Attack
In the two years before this weekend’s mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Sheriff Bill Elder of surrounding El Paso County stridently opposed a 2020 “red flag” law that authorizes the courts to bar dangerous individuals from possessing or purchasing firearms.“I am exploring all available legal options and am committed to vigorously challenging the constitutionality of this law,” Elder said in April 2019.Elder was also vocal in supporting an anti-red flag resolution passed unanimously by county commissioners. What is officially known as the Second Amendment Preservation Resolution declares El Paso to be a “Second Amendment preservation county.”...
Shooting in southeast Colorado Springs leaves one dead
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A shooting Tuesday evening near Mitchell High School left one man dead and a suspect on the run. A spokesperson tells KRDO that someone reported the shooting at 6:22 p.m. at the Vista Peak Apartments on Potter Drive, near the intersection of North Academy and San Miguel. Officers arrived to The post Shooting in southeast Colorado Springs leaves one dead appeared first on KRDO.
Man found dead at scene of shooting on Potter Drive
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was found dead at the scene of a reported shooting on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the case as a homicide. Shortly after 6:20 p.m., CSPD received 911 calls regarding a shooting in the 1200 block of Potter Drive near the Vista Peak […]
