Two police officers promoted in New London

New London ― Police Chief Brian Wright on Tuesday promoted two officers in a ceremony at City Hall.

Sgt. Cornelius Rodgers, a 19-year veteran of the department and lifelong New London resident, was promoted to the rank of lieutenant. Officer John Michaud, with 16 years at the department, was promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Wright, in a statement, said both officers “are taking another well-earned and important step in their law enforcement careers.”

“I commend their hard work and their commitment to our community and the New London Police Department. Both officers being promoted bring a depth of experience, knowledge, perspective, and skills to the Department. I look forward to working with them,” Wright said.