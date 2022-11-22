Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
HBO Max: What’s Coming and Going December 2022
HBO Max has announced its programming for the month of December. Doom Patrol returns for a fourth season on Dec. 8. The season premiere opens with the team traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. Gossip Girl: Season 2 premieres on Dec. 1 with more scandal and glamour. Plus, His Dark Materials is back on Dec. 5 for its third and final season.
What’s Coming to Disney+ in November 2022
Four new episodes of “Andor,” including the season finale, will be available to viewers this November on Disney+. The “Star Wars” spinoff series airs the last of its 12-episode debut season on Nov. 23. The show is a prequel to the 2016 film “Rogue One” and stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, an intelligence officer and long-time conspirator with the Rebel Alliance. Toby Haynes and Benjamin Caron returned to the director’s chair for the remaining episodes, with Haynes directing Episodes 9-10 and Caron directing Episodes 11-12. “Dancing With the Stars” also sees its Season 31 finale this month, preceded by two new...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Sets Streaming Date On Paramount+
Paramount+ announced today that Top Gun: Maverick, the top grossing film of 2022, will be available to stream globally on the service beginning Thursday, Dec. 22 in the U.S. as well as in Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and previously announced markets – the UK and Latin America. It will be available in South Korea and France in 2023. Produced by Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films, the film stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris and...
35 Movies And TV Shows That Will Be Leaving Netflix In December 2022
Time to bid adieu to every Men in Black movie.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
5 Netflix shows you need to watch right now
Our streaming editor picked five Netflix shows — including drama, reality and comedy titles — that need to be seen.
7 new Netflix movies in November — here’s what to watch
What is coming to Netflix in November 2022? What will Netflix release in 2022? What to watch on Netflix? What are the Christmas movies on Netflix?
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Star Jonathan Frakes Asked J.J. Abrams to Let Him Direct Star Trek 4
Star Trek has a long history of its actors stepping into the director's chair, whether it's Leonard Nimoy and Simon Pegg in the movies or numerous actors including LeVar Burton and Patrick Stewart on TV. One of those is Jonathan Frakes, who has directed the films Star Trek: First Contact and Star Trek: Insurrection, along with episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Voyager, Deep Space Nine, Discovery, Picard, and Strange New Worlds (as well as the interactive movie Star Trek: Vulcan). So it makes sense that when the series got its reboot, Frakes made a pitch to direct one of those movies.
11 Best New Shows on Netflix: November 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch
Netflix is serving up plenty of delectable titles in their list of new content available this November that will make you feel thankful all month long. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving Netflix, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful November 2022 premieres are sure to have something for everyone.
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
Bob Iger needs to fix Disney's 'Star Wars' problem
Bob Iger promised a "slowdown" of "Star Wars" movies before he left Disney. Now that he's CEO again, it's time to get them back on the big screen.
Talking With Tami
‘Beauty And The Beast’ 30th Celebration Starring H.E.R. & Josh Groban
ABC announced six additional talented performers joining the highly anticipated animated and live-action blended special, “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.” Celebrated comedian and Emmy® Award-winning actor Martin Short has been tapped to play Lumière; Tony® Award winner David Alan Grier will play Cogsworth; Rizwan Manji joins the cast as Gaston’s loyal sidekick, LeFou; and Jon Jon Briones will play Belle’s loving father, Maurice. Viewers are also in for a major treat as five-time GRAMMY Award® winner and top-selling female country pop artist Shania Twain is joined by rising star Leo Abelo Perry, playing everyone’s favorite mother-son duo, Mrs. Potts and Chip.
HBO Max ‘It’ Prequel Series, ‘Welcome to Derry’ Finds Two Co-Showrunners
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Residing in Bangor, Maine, author, Stephen King, is known for his horror fiction novels and the many movies based on his books. Maine is home to many spooky things and especially some Stephen King characters. One of his fictional characters was absolutely horrifying to me when I was younger, I am talking about Pennywise from 'IT.'
The Daily South
Netflix Releases Lineup Of New Holiday Movies
The holiday season is officially upon us, and Netflix is giving us plenty of opportunities to snuggle up and enjoy some seasonal entertainment. While all the old favorites are still available, Netflix is supplementing the season with fresh new holiday content for audiences of all ages and tastes. From the return of Lindsay Lohan to the new season of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, keep scrolling to find out more about the latest additions to the streamer’s holiday lineup.
Time Out Global
You can watch this new Netflix series in any order – and it’ll still make sense
Next year’s Netflix viewing is about to get thrillingly complex. For the first time, the streaming platform is launching a new eight-part anthology series that will ask you to choose the order in which you watch its episodes. Heist thriller Kaleidoscope, which stars Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito and lands...
The 25 Best New Christmas Movies of 2022
'Tis the season...to stay in with one of these heartwarming flicks.
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Slumberland'
A tragic documentary and a couple of holiday rom-coms are also trending on the streaming service.
Harrison Ford Will Be De-Aged to Fight Nazis in ‘Indy 5’
“It’s not the years, it’s the mileage” moaned a weary Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark. Four decades later, there have been a lot more years, and a lot of mileage, on 80-year-old Ford. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' Teaser Trailer Starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren ReleasedHarrison Ford's 'Yellowstone' Prequel, '1923,' Gets Premiere DateHarrison Ford Joining 'Captain America 4' So for the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones film director James Mangold (who took over helming the franchise from Steven Spielberg) has concocted a sequence where viewers will be able to experience Ford/Indy back in...
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes on Paramount+?
Our favorite Behavioral Analysis Unit is back and more chaotic than ever! Criminal Minds is making its big return through a new limited series, Criminal Minds: Evolution, which arrives nearly three years after the original series went off air. The series sees many fan-favorite actors reprising their original characters as...
Everything to Know About the Hulu Original ‘Welcome to Chippendales’
'Welcome to Chippendales' hits Hulu on Nov. 22, and tells the true story of Steve Banerjee, the man who founded the most successful troupe of male strippers in the world.
Comments / 0