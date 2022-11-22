ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theobserver.com

Belleville SAL retire nearly 4,000 US flags

“Let these faded flags of our country be retired and destroyed with respectful and honorable rites and their places be taken by bright new flags of the same size and kind,” American Legion Post 105 Commander Joseph J. Cobianchi said as part of the Ceremony for Disposal of Unserviceable Flags, Nov. 20 in the parking lot of Post 105 at 621 Washington Avenue in Belleville.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
theobserver.com

As Santa parades around NA Nov. 26, NAFD will collect food

Beginning at 9 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, Santa and friends will travel the streets of North Arlington, making a short stop at the CVS Pharmacy on Ridge Road, at about 11 a.m. Then, Santa will arrive at the Legion Place Firehouse between 11:30 a.m. and noon for photos. In conjunction...
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy