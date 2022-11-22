MCKINNEY – (WBAP/KLIF) – A man police say threatened his mother with an axe was shot dead by a Mc Kinney police officer during a chase Friday afternoon. Police say they were called to help with a domestic dispute at the Magnolia Ranch Apartments on Medical Center Drive. They say a woman reported a confrontation with her 30 year old son, who she said was holding an axe and threatening her.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO