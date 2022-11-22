Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Listed as full Wednesday
Murray (hamstring) was listed as a full participant at Wednesday's walkthrough, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. All signs are pointing in the right direction for Murray putting an end to a two-game absence Sunday against the Chargers. First, coach Kliff Kingsbury met with the media Wednesday, telling Urban that Murray is "definitely trending in the right direction." Murray was asked about his availability for Week 12 a short time later, relaying to Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com that he believes he'll return. With the release of Arizona's first injury report of the week and his subsequent listing as full, Murray seem poised to be back under center for the Cards, replacing Colt McCoy.
CBS Sports
Bills' Tanner Gentry: Elevated from practice squad again
The Bills elevated Gentry from their practice squad Wednesday ahead of their Thanksgiving game against Detroit. This is Gentry's third elevation of the season, as he was also active in Weeks 5 and 11. He's played 18 offensive snaps over two contests and has drawn only one target, which he did not catch. Barring injuries ahead of him, Gentry is unlikely to play a significant role Thursday against the Lions.
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Officially benched
Head coach Lovie Smith confirmed Friday that Mills will move to the bench while Kyle Allen takes over as the Texans' starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Miami, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports. As anticipated, Mills has lost his starting job while the Texans are in the...
CBS Sports
Patrick Taylor: Released by Packers
Green Bay released Taylor on Wednesday. Taylor was signed to the active roster Nov. 15 ahead of the Packers' Thursday night loss to Tennessee, but he was limited to a special-teams role in that contest. The 24-year-old has been active for eight of Green Bay's 11 games this season, but he's seen only one offensive snap and no touches. Taylor could return to the Packers' practice squad if he goes unclaimed off waivers.
Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Jackson, Tua, Chubb, and More
Will Austin Jackson be worked back into the lineup slowly? What is the ceiling for Kader Kohou and Verone McKinley? Those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans
Bears elevating QB Nathan Peterman to the active roster
The Chicago Bears haven’t made a decision on whether or not Justin Fields starts on Sunday against the New York Jets, but their latest roster move might be a strong indication of which way they’re leaning. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the team is elevating quarterback Nathan Peterman from the practice squad to the active roster, hinting that Fields could be made inactive for the game and Trevor Siemian will start.
CBS Sports
Packers' Rudy Ford: Sits out practice Wednesday
Ford did not practice Wednesday due to an illness. Ford has seen an increased role over Green Bay's past two games, totaling 93 defensive snaps and recording eight tackles and two interceptions. The severity of his illness is uncertain, and he'll have two more opportunities to get back on the practice field ahead of Sunday's Week 12 clash against the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Packers' Randall Cobb: Dealing with illness
Cobb was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to an illness. After a recent stint on injured reserve due to a high-ankle sprain, Cobb mixed back in to the Packers offense during last Thursday's loss to the Titans, gathering in all six targets for 73 yards. An illness is affecting his practice reps to kick off Week 12 prep, but he at least has two more opportunities to log a full session and clear himself ahead of Sunday's game in Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Dustin Hopkins: Suffers setback
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Hopkins (hamstring) suffered a setback in his recovery, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. As a result of the setback, Hopkins was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, prompting the Chargers to sign Cameron Dicker to their active roster to replace him as the team's kicker. Hopkins has missed five of the team's last six contests due to a hamstring strain and will now be sidelined for at least four additional contests while on IR.
Cardinals Expect to Open Roof at State Farm Stadium vs. Chargers
The Arizona Cardinals will welcome the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium with an open roof, according to the club.
Panthers fans react to Nebraska's hiring of Matt Rhule
The relationship between Carolina Panthers fans and Matt Rhule has been, uh, let’s say . . . largely interesting. So, are they at least happy for their former head coach landing on his feet at the University of Nebraska?. Here are the best reactions from the Carolina faithful to...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Resurgent effort in Week 12 win
Thielen secured nine of 10 targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thursday night. Thielen tied Justin Jefferson for the team lead in receptions and finished second to his star teammate in receiving yards and targets. The sure-handed veteran wideout's catch total was a season high, and it marked his first time over the 50-yard mark in three games. Thielen's third touchdown of the season, a 15-yard score with 9:34 remaining, also proved to be the difference in the game, making it a highly productive all-around night. Thielen's first opportunity to build on Thursday's performance comes in a Week 13 home matchup against the Jets a week from Sunday.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Sitting out Sunday
Eskridge (hand) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. Coming out of a Week 11 bye, Eskridge is the only Seahawks player on the 53-man roster who has an injury designation as the team returns to action Sunday. Eskridge suffered the bruised hand in the Seahawks' Week 10 loss to the Buccaneers in Munich, and though he was expected to be good to go following the bye week, he failed to practice in any fashion Wednesday through Friday. Look for either Dareke Young or Penny Hart to step in Sunday for Eskridge as the Seahawks' No. 4 receiver.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Invisible again Thursday
Golladay didn't draw any targets in Thursday's 28-20 loss to the Cowboys. When Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) was ruled out for the season early in the week, there was some thought that Golladay could be the primary beneficiary among the Giants' wide receivers. Instead, Golladay didn't see a single target for the second time this season and recorded his lowest offensive snap count (18) since Week 2 (not including games he missed due to injury). Behind clear top wideout Darius Slayton, Richie James stepped up with five catches for 41 yards and a touchdown while playing 41 offensive snaps. Meanwhile, Isaiah Hodgins remained involved with three catches for 31 yards on 40 offensive snaps, so it's hard to envision Golladay as any higher than fourth on the wide-receiver depth chart at the moment.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Serge Ibaka: Questionable versus Cleveland
Ibaka is questionable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a non-COVID illness. Ibaka could miss his second game in a row after not playing in Wednesday's game against Chicago. If Ibaka can't play Friday, his next opportunity will be Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Screaming efficiency
Turner chipped in 23 points (9-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 34 minutes during Friday's 128-117 victory over Brooklyn. Turner is shooting 64.5 percent from the field across his last seven contests en route to 20.0 points per game. The 26-year-old is receiving consistent usage and paying elite dividends in scoring, rebounding and shot blocking.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't play against Atlanta
Gordon is listed as out for Friday's game versus the Hawks due to right groin injury maintenance. Gordon is likely sitting out Friday's game because it is the first leg of a back-to-back. While Gordon will likely play in Saturday's game against the Thunder, Garrison Matthews should see extended minutes in his absence against Atlanta.
Report: Deion Sanders Offered Colorado Job, 'Has Legit Interest'
Reports say Deion Sanders interviewed for the Colorado Buffaloes head coaching position.
CBS Sports
Packers' Justin Hollins: Claimed by Packers
Hollins has been claimed off waivers by the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. One day after getting waived by the Rams, Hollins will get a new opportunity in Green Bay. He is expected to provide depth at outside linebacker right away.
