Read full article on original website
Related
Corydon Times-Republican
Victorian Stroll Saturday, December 3
Catherine Burkman and her committee have planned another great event Saturday, Dec. 3 to insure Albia will continue to be “Iowa’s Christmas Town.”. The big day kicks off with the ever popular Breakfast With Santa at the Trinity United Methodist Church Family Life Center from 9-11 a.m. This year sponsored by RSVP, Santa and Mrs. Claus will oversee a variety of Christmas games and crafts (Make and Take Ornaments, Letters to Santa, Cookie Decorating, Face-painting) for children. A light breakfast will also be served to everyone in attendance.
KCCI.com
Volunteers prepare thousands of free Thanksgiving meals at Chuck's Restaurant
DES MOINES, Iowa — Volunteers are busy cooking for the 37th Parks Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Chuck's Restaurant. After weeks of preparation, dozens of people are spending Thanksgiving Eve preparing more than 3,000 meals for the Des Moines community. From cooking to packaging and delivery, it's all donated by...
Free ornaments hidden around Des Moines
The Greater Des Moines Partnership is hosting its third annual, free "Downtown DSM Hide and Seek Ornaments You Keep." What's happening: Local artists will be hiding holiday ornaments around Des Moines everyday from Dec. 2-11, including in the East Village and Court Avenue district.How to find them: Pictures and clues will be posted on the partnership's social media pages, along with the hashtags #downtownDSM and #DSMlocal.Families who find them are encouraged to share a picture and take one home with them.The bottom line: The goal of the event is to encourage people to shop around downtown for the holiday season.
KCCI.com
Saved by a bowl: Chuck's Restaurant receives container to help feed thousands for Thanksgiving
DES MOINES, Iowa — Let the mashing begin!. A generous donor has provided a giant bowl to Chuck's Restaurant for Thanksgiving. The Des Moines restaurant is preparing to offer approximately 3,200 free Thanksgiving meals, but there was one missing ingredient — a 140-quart bowl. Chuck's recently purchased a...
KCCI.com
Chuck's Restaurant says missing bowl could smash Thanksgiving potato plans
DES MOINES, Iowa — Chuck's Restaurant is preparing to offer approximately 3,200 free Thanksgiving meals, but there is one missing ingredient. The Des Moines restaurant is on the hunt for a 140-quart mixing bowl. The mixer Chuck's normally uses to make mashed potatoes finally died after decades of use.
A Unique Iowa Christmas Market is Coming Up Next Weekend
Midwest Living recently put together a list of European-style Christmas markets throughout the Midwest that you can check out in 2022. If you're not familiar with these types of markets, the article says:. "The heritage of these old-world, open-air markets dates back centuries, giving local and international artisans the opportunity...
Iowans donate free Thanksgiving meals to those in need
DES MOINES, Iowa — The trademark portion of any Thanksgiving gathering is the dinner, and Iowans were doing their part to make sure everyone had the chance to enjoy one by giving out those meals for free. The days leading up to Thanksgiving at the South Gate Masonic Lodge...
KCCI.com
Former Adventureland owners place blame for deadly accident on plastics company
ALTOONA, Iowa — The former owners of Adventureland are blaming a plastic company for adeadly accident that killed a 10-year-old boy. Adventureland is asking a judge to include Texas-based Cryogenic Plastics (CPI) in the wrongful death lawsuit against them. It says CPI made the replacement parts for a Raging...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022
(Statewide) -- The number of homes sold in Iowa has declined by nearly 14% in the first 10 months of this year -- with sales in October down significantly. Twenty-nine-hundred Iowa homes were sold in October. That's 34% fewer than in October of last year. Data from the Iowa Association of Realtors indicates home prices in Iowa were up 10% last month and the NUMBER of homes going on the market is increasing after record low numbers earlier this year. The median price for a home sold in Iowa last month was $217,500. That's down nearly 10% from the record high set in July.
The pandemic has changed how Iowa stores stock shelves
AMES, Iowa — At O’Donnell Ace Hardware having products to sell, was never a problem until the pandemic hit in 2020. All of a sudden products which were no problem getting became hard to get. “So last spring we stocked up on mowers we actually got into an extra shed to provide hopefully enough mowers […]
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Corydon Times-Republican
Pest Control Operators course is Dec. 7
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Monroe County office will host a Pest Control Operators Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The program provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) can be seen at office locations across Iowa.
KCCI.com
South side church closes after 119 years
DES MOINES, Iowa — Park Avenue Presbyterian Church will be closing its doors due to a dwindling amount of members. The church has been around for the last 119 years. Some church members had been attending services there for the last 80 years and they say it is bittersweet to see it close.
ktvo.com
Ottumwa woman finds film in camera purchased at thrift store
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa woman is asking for the community's help. Juluisa Golec has lived in Ottumwa for the last few years and loves shopping at thrift stores. One day she decided to go to Goodwill, and she found a video camera to buy. When she got home,...
It’s the Worst Named Town in Iowa and It’s Also the Most Expensive
Not only is this small town considered the most expensive place to live in the state, but it also has a name that is considered offensive by many. The name of the town hasn't always been thought of as taboo, but these days, jokes are often cracked at the town's expense.
KCCI.com
Many metro hospitals operating at full capacity with rising RSV infections
DES MOINES, Iowa — Almost 940 Iowans tested positive for RSV in the first week of November, that's an increase of 128 cases from the week before. As families prepare to gather for Thanksgiving, doctors hope people are more cautious about interacting with each other because of RSV concerns.
KCCI.com
Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
kniakrls.com
Sheriff Enforcement for the Holiday
There will be extra law enforcement on the roadways for the holiday season. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News that drivers need to be responsible, “Obviously we realize whenever there is family gatherings. Some people like to have a couple of beers or glasses of wine or different things and our message obviously is just to make sure they know how many they have had. Keep it under the limit in regards to if they are going to be getting into motor vehicles or driving and those different kinds of situations. It’s not that we don’t want people to have fun and enjoy themselves, we just want them to be responsible.”
Corydon Times-Republican
Petition seeks Eddyville mayor’s resignation
The rescheduled regular meeting of the Eddyville City Council was held Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 with mayor pro tem Nancy Lightle presiding. Also at the council table were members Robert Veldhuizen and Bill Liles. Citizen Laura Johnston read a petition she had circulated that had 78 signatures on, which is...
KCCI.com
Des Moines middle school principal placed on leave
DES MOINES, Iowa — The principal of Hiatt Middle School in Des Moines is on leave. The school district told KCCI that Principal Joseph Green was placed on leave last Wednesday. They did not disclose the reason why Green was placed on leave or confirm whether he is under investigation.
Comments / 0