The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Music Director and Conductor Dr. William LaRue Jones, presents its holiday concert, “Ottumwa Merry & Bright” on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. at Bridge View Center. It will be a festive occasion sure to put you in the Christmas Spirit, which includes soloists David Sharp and Diana Upton-Hill, as well as Premier Dance Center students, along with a special visit from Santa Claus, who will be handing out goody bags or gift bags to young members of the audience.

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO