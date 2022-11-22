Read full article on original website
Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra presents Christmas show Dec. 11
The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Music Director and Conductor Dr. William LaRue Jones, presents its holiday concert, “Ottumwa Merry & Bright” on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. at Bridge View Center. It will be a festive occasion sure to put you in the Christmas Spirit, which includes soloists David Sharp and Diana Upton-Hill, as well as Premier Dance Center students, along with a special visit from Santa Claus, who will be handing out goody bags or gift bags to young members of the audience.
Pest Control Operators course is Dec. 7
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Monroe County office will host a Pest Control Operators Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The program provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) can be seen at office locations across Iowa.
Petition seeks Eddyville mayor’s resignation
The rescheduled regular meeting of the Eddyville City Council was held Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 with mayor pro tem Nancy Lightle presiding. Also at the council table were members Robert Veldhuizen and Bill Liles. Citizen Laura Johnston read a petition she had circulated that had 78 signatures on, which is...
Ex-cop accused of threatening witness against him
A former police officer facing multiple felony charges is in jail after he was accused of threatening to harm a witness to prevent her from testifying against him. (Photo via Commonwealth of Massachusetts) A former police officer who faces numerous felony charges in connection with allegations of harassing and stalking...
