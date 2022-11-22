Two people suffered serious non-life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday evening four miles west of Tripp. A Puma Tractor and a 2018 Ford F250 pickup were traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 at mile marker 280. The tractor attempted to turn right into a farmyard when it was rear-ended by the pickup. The 62-year old female driver of the tractor was taken by ambulance to the Parkston hospital. The driver of the pickup, 34-year old Timothy Summers of Mitchell, was also taken to the Parkston hospital. Charges are pending against him. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

TRIPP, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO