pureoldies1035.com
Two dead in car-semi crash north of Scotland
SCOTLAND, S.D. – Two people died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night north of Scotland. Names of the four people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer...
Two injured in tractor-pickup crash west of Tripp
Two people suffered serious non-life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday evening four miles west of Tripp. A Puma Tractor and a 2018 Ford F250 pickup were traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 at mile marker 280. The tractor attempted to turn right into a farmyard when it was rear-ended by the pickup. The 62-year old female driver of the tractor was taken by ambulance to the Parkston hospital. The driver of the pickup, 34-year old Timothy Summers of Mitchell, was also taken to the Parkston hospital. Charges are pending against him. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Helen Pollreisz, 94
Helen passed away peacefully at her rural Ethan home surrounded by her loving family. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 AM Monday, November 28, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell, SD. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a 6:30 prayer service and rosary Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Will Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery in Ethan.
