Carolina Panthers make yet another big quarterback move

By Chris Novak
 3 days ago
The Carolina Panthers have made another big move at quarterback.

The Panthers will start Sam Darnold on Sunday against the Denver Broncos . The team announced the move back to the former New York Jets quarterback on their Twitter account Tuesday.

The team account tweeted , “Sam Darnold to start at quarterback on Sunday vs. Broncos.”

In the accompanying article , it was noted that interim head coach Stee Wilks told his quarterbacks Tuesday that Darnold would get the start, which makes him the fourth quarterback to take the field this year for Carolina and the third to start.

The team has had issues with consistency at QB this season. Baker Mayfield started the year at quarterback but quickly fell off the map . Injuries and poor performance led to former XFL star PJ Walker to take the reins . They activated Darnold earlier in November , so it was expected that he’d play soon.

Darnold himself said he was ready . So now the former Jets QB will get another shot.

The former USC quarterback started 11 games last season for the team. He threw for 2,57 yards with a completion percentage of 59.9 percent, though he tossed nine touchdowns to 13 interceptions.

