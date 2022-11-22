ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

Comments / 7

Marc After Dark 100
3d ago

every hotel in Lewiston and auburn is housing the homeless now just don't wear flip flops the needles are everywhere

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.9 HOM

Police Reveal That an Otter in Gardiner, Maine, Tested Positive for Rabies

While rabies in people is considered a rare occurrence, it's still a virus you should be not only aware of but careful to avoid. Rabies is much more common in animals and can be spread through bites, scratches, or "if a rabid animal's saliva or neural tissue comes in contact with a person or animal's mouth, nose or eyes, or enters a cut in the skin," according to Maine.gov.
GARDINER, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Mainers head to L.L.Bean for Thanksgiving

FREEPORT, Maine — Despite being Thanksgiving, Freeport was busy on Thanksgiving with folks looking to get some of their holiday shopping out of the way before the Black Friday rush. "We decided to have a Friendsgiving and wanted to spruce it up a little bit,” shopper Elaine Perry said....
FREEPORT, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

Photo byPhoto by Cloris Ying on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
MAINE STATE
gorhamtimes.com

News from Augusta: A New Legislative Session

As many of us gather together this week to enjoy good food and good company, I’m reminded of how much has changed over the past three years and how fortunate I am to be able to enjoy a meal, surrounded by my family. Personally, I have much to be grateful for this year, including the birth of a new grandchild, feeling comfortable traveling again and the good health of family and friends.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine

Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Woman arrested in connection with Lewiston arson case

LEWISTON, Maine — A woman was arrested on Thursday after police found evidence of arson at a Lewiston residence. Police found an unoccupied stroller on fire that was being stored on an outdoor porch in the Summer Street neighborhood just before 7 a.m., according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.
LEWISTON, ME
townline.org

Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Jefferson Medical College – Part 1

Your writer recognized a question, probably unanswerable, left over from last week’s mention of Dr. James Tuell, of Augusta. Why had he chosen to attend Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, when Maine had a medical school at Bowdoin, founded in 1820, and there was one at Dartmouth, and numerous others closer than Philadelphia?
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
Z107.3

Is It Against The Law To Let Your Car Warm Up In Maine?

Whether you love winter or you hate it, it should be pretty clear to everyone that winter is on the way. Within a few weeks, instead of getting those rain showers, we'll be getting snow showers. For most people, even the ones who love winter, there is no experience more...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Brakey returns to Maine Senate following recount

AUGUSTA, Maine — Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced Monday afternoon on Twitter that Republican Sen. Eric Brakey prevailed in a recount of ballots in the race to represent Senate District 20. Brakey received 9,064 votes, and Rep. Bettyann Sheats received 8,918 votes. Unofficial results had Brakey (9,080 votes)...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Portland Pot Dispensary burglarized

PORTLAND, Maine -- Sweet Dirt Pot Recreational Cannabis Dispensary on Forest Avenue in Portland was burglarized after midnight on Friday. There was a considerable amount of damage to the doors and displays. But Portland Police Department Major Robert Martin said that none of the material taken contained THC, the active...
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup

According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Woman arrested after setting child’s stroller on fire

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Lewiston Police arrested a woman Thursday after she set an unoccupied child’s stroller on fire. It happened on Summer Street just before 7 a.m. Thursday. Lewiston Police say 32-year-old Kris Burgess, who lives in Maine and Florida, was charged with Class A arson. Police say...
LEWISTON, ME
92 Moose

Maine Man Charged In Thanksgiving Homicide

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, police made an arrest in connection with the death of a man in Poland. The press release explains that members of the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department were called to a residence on Poplar Drive for a disturbance complaint. However, when they arrived, the found a deceased male.
POLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy