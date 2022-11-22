ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Lancaster County sports card shop and auction house have relocated

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The nationally recognized Wheatland Auctions and VSM Sports Card Outlet recently announced that they have relocated to a new Lancaster County location. VSM Sports Card Outlet is a sports card memorabilia shop and Wheatland Auctions is an online auction house for sports and entertainment...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster holds 35th annual ‘Fowl Run’

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A beloved tradition returned to Lancaster on Thanksgiving. Runners braved the cold for a five-kilometer run at the 35th annual Fowl Run at Long’s Park in Lancaster. The event is not a race, so there was no stress or pressure. Just good fun and...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Missing Cumberland County man safely located, police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Silver Spring Township Police Department shared in a Facebook Post that Sheaffer has been safely located. PREVIOUS COVERAGE| Police in Cumberland County are asking the public to keep a look out for a missing man in Silver Spring Township. According to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Missing person reported in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a Facebook post from the Silver Spring Township Police Department, a Cumberland County man that is at special risk has been reported missing. Terry “TJ” Sheaffer was last seen this morning at 4 a.m., after walking away from his home in the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Lancaster County gives ARPA funds to affordable housing

Lancaster County gives ARPA funds to affordable housing. Lancaster County gives ARPA funds to affordable housing. ‘Joy Through the Grove’ lights up the night at Knoebels. 'Joy Through the Grove' lights up the night at Knoebels. Bloomsburg hosts 4th Annual Winterfest extended. Bloomsburg hosts 4th Annual Winterfest. Massive Christmas...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County awards over $5 million in recovery grant funding

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners voted to approve over $5 million in additional Cumberland County Recovery Grants at the Commissioners’ Finance Meeting that took place on Nov. 23. The board approved $5,406,757 at the meeting. By a vote of 2-1, Commissioners Jean Foschi...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Seltzer's Smokehouse continues 120-year-old tradition

PALMYRA, Pa. — As many people enjoy a hearty helping of turkey on Thanksgiving, a local company is focused on the beef; a smoky, cured meat-style beef. "It's rare today that companies are 120 years old," said Perry Smith, a semi-retired sales director for Seltzer's Smokehouse Meats. It's even...
PALMYRA, PA
WGAL

Susquehanna Valley shoppers look for Black Friday bargains

LANCASTER, Pa. — It's Black Friday – the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season. An estimated 217 million Americans plan to buy gifts in stores and online, despite high inflation. NerdWallet estimates shoppers will spend an average of $823. News 8's Tom Lehman checked in with shoppers...
pahomepage.com

Dauphin County police officer saves a life while off-duty

Dauphin County police officer saves a life while …. Dauphin County police officer saves a life while off-duty. ‘Joy Through the Grove’ lights up the night at Knoebels. 'Joy Through the Grove' lights up the night at Knoebels. Bloomsburg hosts 4th Annual Winterfest extended. Bloomsburg hosts 4th Annual Winterfest.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Structure fire turns into explosion in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities worked overnight to put out the flames of a structure, before the building eventually exploded. According to Strinestown Community Fire, the initial fire happened last night at around 7:11 p.m. in North Codorus Township. After arriving on scene and putting out the fire,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Meals given away in York to people in need

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Lifepath Christian Ministries in York served the guests staying in their men’s shelter a full thanksgiving meal on Thursday. The nonprofit also made meals for first responders in the area. “That’s what encapsulates everything. If a person is hungry, hurting, or hopeless. We want...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Pugliese Brother’s Authentic Italian Gourmet Sausage

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pugliese family has been making authentic, Italian sausage for almost 200 years, starting in Italy and eventually making its way to Central Pennsylvania. Pugliese Brother’s Authentic Italian Gourmet Sausage opened in the spring of 2016 and is owned and operated by three brothers –...
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Philly

Explosion rocks Timet plant in Berks County

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - An explosion at Timet plant in Morgantown, Berks County rocked the building Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. According to the company's website, the business makes titanium materials there.Workers were inside the building at the time but no one was hurt.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Thanksgiving meal for heroes has new meaning this year for one Central PA volunteer

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — For over two decades, Ann Rosenberg and other volunteers from the Kesher Israel Congregation of Harrisburg have served up plates of gratitude to Harrisburg Bureau of Fire on Thanksgiving day. “I’m the first one who says, ‘Thanksgiving is coming! We’ve got to get ready!”...
local21news.com

Missing 16-year-old in York County found

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | According to Chief Kurtis Timmer of the South Central PA Search and Rescue, the 16-year-old girl has been found. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Authorities in York County say a search is underway for a missing 16-year-old in York County. According to the Carroll...

Comments / 0

Community Policy