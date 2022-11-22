Read full article on original website
Man arrested for grand theft and possession of illegal drugs
Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 24-year-old man early Tuesday morning after being found in possession of a stolen trailer. The post Man arrested for grand theft and possession of illegal drugs appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested after hooking up trailer at stranger’s home and driving away, deputies say
AMMON — Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 24-year-old man early Tuesday morning after being found in possession of a stolen trailer. Deputies were sent to an address on Kit Lane in Ammon just before 2 a.m. for a report of a man in a white Jeep hooking up to a trailer and driving away. The owner of the trailer was able to follow the suspect and guide deputies to the area of 31st East and Lincoln Road where they detained the suspect, identifying him as 24-year-old Carlos Daniel Cruz-Beltran.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls man arrested in Pocatello for allegedly threatening people with a BB gun
POCATELLO — A man who allegedly pulled a BB gun on three people has been charged with multiple felonies. Marcello Hulian Bravo, 21, faces three counts of aggravated assault, court records show. Pocatello police received a call around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, according to an affidavit of probable...
eastidahonews.com
Man who prompted warning from sheriff’s office to appear in court
TETON — A 32-year-old man is set to appear in court next month after allegedly hitting another man in the head and running from law enforcement. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to a reported fight in Teton on Oct. 11 around 7:50 p.m.
eastidahonews.com
Documents reveal what happened after Idaho Falls man stabbed a woman in Bingham County
SHELLEY — A 31-year-old Idaho Falls man has been charged with felonies for allegedly cutting a friend in the throat, stealing her car and leading officers on a high speed chase. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:10 p.m. Thursday,...
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: ‘Meatless and wheatless days’ observed, loose horse causes car crash and teen cited after hitting parked car
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Nov. 21 to Nov. 27 in east Idaho history. BLACKFOOT — Local cafes were planning to observe “meatless and wheatless days,” the Blackfoot Idaho Republican announced on Nov. 27, 1917.
eastidahonews.com
Rigby man injured in 2-vehicle crash near Swan Valley
SWAN VALLEY – A Rigby man was hospitalized Wednesday morning following a two-vehicle crash near Swan Valley. A news release from the Idaho State Police shows the crash happened at 9:26 a.m. on Idaho Highway 31 five miles north of Swan Valley at milepost 5. A 38-year-old woman from...
One injured in wreck that shut down local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle, injury crash that occurred at 9:26 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, on state Highway 31 at milepost 5, 5 miles north of Swan Valley in Bonneville County. A 38-year-old woman from Torrington, Wyoming, was southbound on SH31 in a 2002 Ford F250 pickup. A 22-year-old man from Rigby, Idaho, was northbound on SH31 in a 2008 GMC Savana van. The Ford crossed the center line and struck the front of the GMC. Both vehicles came to rest in the lane of travel. The driver of the GMC was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. All lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 2 hours and the northbound lane was blocked for an additional hour. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
eastidahonews.com
Man charged after allegedly putting pregnant woman into chokehold, beating her while driving
REXBURG — A 24-year-old has been charged after allegedly beating a pregnant woman in the car while driving, then saying he did not care if she died. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Rexburg Police Department, on Nov. 9 at 10:10 p.m., an officer got a call in regards to an active domestic violence situation.
eastidahonews.com
Firefighters and deputies respond after vehicle found sitting on ice in the Snake River
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters and deputies responded to the west river boat ramp in Idaho Falls Tuesday morning after a car was found on the frozen Snake River. The call came in after 8:20 a.m. at the 9000 block of North River Road. Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry...
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – November 24, 2022￼
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thanksgiving Thursday. 1. Moscow Police are looking into tips from the public that one victim possibly had a stalker. They have not yet been able to verify it though. 2. Jackson Police are investigating after...
eastidahonews.com
New custom hearse to preserve memory of local woman who passed away over the weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Funeral Director Brian Wood is ecstatic about the new hearse at Wood Funeral Home in Ammon. A Rosewood Classic Coach modeled after a 1932 Prinzing, which is designed to have the appearance of a Rolls Royce, arrived at the business Sunday after more than a year of waiting.
eastidahonews.com
Lane reduction on Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls due to construction
IDAHO FALLS — On Sunday, Nov., 27, Sunnyside Road will be reduced down to one eastbound lane of traffic near its intersection with Channing Way to the north and Crestwood Lane to the south. The lanes will be closed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., barring unforeseen conditions. Motorists...
What are the most dangerous roads in Idaho Falls?
Those who don’t make the most dangerous mistakes while driving have certainly seen others commit them. A driver on their cellphone, convinced they can deal with one quick call or text, then put it down. Trying to push through a yellow light just as it’s turning red. Creeping into the intersection for a left turn, waiting for an opening in traffic. All are bad, but tempting habits for drivers, and...
Blackfoot woman to receive new smile from Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho
POCATELLO — One late September night, Blackfoot resident Alisha Gladeau was scrolling through her phone when she came across a post about winning a free smile. Gladeau, 39, and a mother of four boys, has suffered from brittle teeth since a young age and explained that when she came across the post on Facebook, the deadline for the program was in its final hour. “I saw it and I was...
ksl.com
18-year-old Idaho bull rider dies from rare disease
RIRIE, Idaho — The life of an up-and-coming bull rider was cut short this month after a sudden and devastating illness. Earlier in November, 18-year-old Blake Thueson of Ririe, Idaho, was at a high point in his life, competing in the 2022 IMBA World Finals in Reno, Nevada. He had a passion for the sport and performed well in the competition.
eastidahonews.com
North Hi-Way Café serving up home cookin’ that customers have loved for nearly nine decades
IDAHO FALLS — North Hi-Way Café is the longest continually operating restaurant in the state of Idaho and there’s something for everyone on the menu. The eatery has been around for 88 years in the same building at 460 Northgate Mile in Idaho Falls. There have been many changes in Idaho Falls over the decades, but North Hi-Way Café has stayed true to its mission of ‘Home Cookin’ When You’re Not Home Cookin.’
eastidahonews.com
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a Fred Meyer employee who made a big difference to a customer
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about a man named Brandon who works at Fred Meyer in Idaho Falls. It said:. On...
Police: Driver dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound after tearing through multiple front yards, crashing into tree and vehicle
IDAHO FALLS — Yesterday, November 11, 2022, shortly before 12:00 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers were asked to respond to a residence in a neighborhood off of East 25th Street, between Woodruff Avenue and Holmes Avenue due to a disturbance involving a firearm. Officers responded and located a vehicle believed to be occupied by the primary person involved in the disturbance as they approached the area of the residence. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle by activating the patrol vehicle’s red...
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: Rexburg hair salon specializes in curly hair
REXBURG – Getting a haircut can be a challenging task for someone with curly hair. Just ask Kylie Howard, who was born with curly hair. The 32-year-old Parker woman owns Collective Curl Salon & Suites at 556 Trejo in Rexburg. The business opened in June 2021 and specializes in helping customers with curly hair look their best.
