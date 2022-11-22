ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Sen. Dan Laughlin to chair Senate Majority Policy Committee in 2023

By DAVID BELMONDO
 3 days ago

When the new session of the Pennsylvania General Assembly meets next year, Republican state Senator Dan Laughlin will serve as chairman of the Senate Majority Policy Committee.

Laughlin, who’s 49th District seat covers most of Erie County, will chair the Senate Majority Policy Committee when a new session begins in 2023. The state Senator said he’s very excited about his newly appointed position and hopes being part of this leadership role will be good for the constituents in Erie County.

Sen. Dan Laughlin’s data breach notification legislation heads to Gov. Wolf

“This committee will go out, get input from our constituents and different stakeholders and then go back and work with the rest of the Senate to work on what the legislation our citizens are looking for,” said Sen. Dan Laughlin, R, 49th District.

Laughlin added that the last legislator from Erie to hold this high of a seat in the Pennsylvania Senate was Albery Sisson, who served as president pro tempore from 1907 to 1909.

