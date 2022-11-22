ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

WTVR-TV

Clean out your closet, donate gently-used shoes now through Christmas Eve

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clean out your closet and donate gently-used shoes now through Christmas Eve for the Saxon Shoes for the Needy drive. This year's collections will benefit Commonwealth Catholic Charities, Goochland Cares, St. Joseph’s Villa, Goodwill and The Salvation Army. That way each organization can "advance their respective...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Fairyland Christmas holiday home celebrates final season

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Like millions of twinkling stars in the night sky, the Fairyland Christmas display on Wistar Court has served as a beacon drawing in thousands to the spirit of Christmas for decades. But the true legacy of Fairyland runs longer than the over four miles of wires...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Dad channels Santa to create perfect Christmas gift for kids

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you're not into Black Friday shopping and need help finding a unique gift to give this Christmas, a Richmond father is here to help. When David Wingfield found himself out of work during the COVID-19 pandemic, he leaned into one of his skills and create a side business that not only helped his family celebrate the holidays but also brought smiles to the faces of children and adults around the region.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Black Friday shopping around Metro Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parking lots were empty and long lines outside of stores were nonexistent on Thanksgiving but shoppers will be out in full force on one of the busiest shopping days of the year. The National Retail Federation predicts this weekend will break records with more than 166...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Volunteer seeks help in finding goat stolen from Gillies Creek Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Volunteers at Gilles Creek Park are praying for a holiday miracle after they say one of the community goats was tied up and taken. Volunteer Triston Noble says a witness told him that the thieves tried to steal a second goat, but bystanders chased them off, but two days after calling the police, he says the park workers are still searching for answers.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Hopewell’s ‘Light Up the Night’ taking place Dec. 4

The parade begins at 4 p.m. at the Cavalier Square Shopping Center and will make its way down 15th Street, City Point Road and Main Street before concluding at the Ashford Civic Plaza. Drivers should expect significant delays while driving near the parade's route and spectators are asked to stay on the sidewalk for the entire parade.
HOPEWELL, VA

