Mobile home fire causes 2 adults, two children to be forced out in Bon Air
Chesterfield County authorities responded to a fire at a mobile home in the Bon Air neighborhood.
Giving Heart already at max of 2,600 senior Thanksgiving meal deliveries
The Giving Heart's annual Thanksgiving feast will be underway in just a few hours at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.
Giving Hearts Community kicks off annual Thanksgiving Feast: ‘There’s no one that will be hungry’
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Thousands of the Richmond community came to the Greater Convention Center to get their Thanksgiving meal. “This is a show of what togetherness is all about and how we can unify and come together,” said Sandra Antoine. The Giving Hearts Community kicked off its 18th annual...
Clean out your closet, donate gently-used shoes now through Christmas Eve
RICHMOND, Va. -- Clean out your closet and donate gently-used shoes now through Christmas Eve for the Saxon Shoes for the Needy drive. This year's collections will benefit Commonwealth Catholic Charities, Goochland Cares, St. Joseph’s Villa, Goodwill and The Salvation Army. That way each organization can "advance their respective...
Fairyland Christmas holiday home celebrates final season
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Like millions of twinkling stars in the night sky, the Fairyland Christmas display on Wistar Court has served as a beacon drawing in thousands to the spirit of Christmas for decades. But the true legacy of Fairyland runs longer than the over four miles of wires...
Chesterfield County’s WaterTrends program calls for volunteers to help keep waterways clean
Volunteers are invited to participate in a free program called WaterTrends, where they will test and monitor the water for a variety of factors, including dissolved oxygen, pH, temperature and more, to ensure that it is safe and clean for residents and wildlife to use.
✨'Seeds of Light' is Dominion Energy Gardenfest of Lights theme
The holiday tradition Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights is now lighting up Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden nightly from 4–10 p.m. through Jan. 8.
Dad channels Santa to create perfect Christmas gift for kids
RICHMOND, Va. -- If you're not into Black Friday shopping and need help finding a unique gift to give this Christmas, a Richmond father is here to help. When David Wingfield found himself out of work during the COVID-19 pandemic, he leaned into one of his skills and create a side business that not only helped his family celebrate the holidays but also brought smiles to the faces of children and adults around the region.
Black Friday shopping around Metro Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parking lots were empty and long lines outside of stores were nonexistent on Thanksgiving but shoppers will be out in full force on one of the busiest shopping days of the year. The National Retail Federation predicts this weekend will break records with more than 166...
Chesterfield Police Sergeant says doing this could keep you safe in a shooting
Chesterfield Police Seargent Chris Hugate teaches people how to survive in an active shooter situation.
Giving Heart's free Thanksgiving is 'spirit of cherishing each other'
The Giving Heart is in this third year of providing a Thanksgiving feast in a pandemic by keeping traditions alive while sharing food and fellowship with more community members than ever.
Chesterfield stores kick off Black Friday shopping at 5 a.m.
It's Black Friday and the National Retail Federation expects it to be a record-breaking year for shopping this weekend.
Volunteer seeks help in finding goat stolen from Gillies Creek Park
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Volunteers at Gilles Creek Park are praying for a holiday miracle after they say one of the community goats was tied up and taken. Volunteer Triston Noble says a witness told him that the thieves tried to steal a second goat, but bystanders chased them off, but two days after calling the police, he says the park workers are still searching for answers.
Veteran, children to return to rebuilt Chesterfield home after house fire
A Chesterfield veteran and his family are one step closer to returning home after a fire caused the house to be deemed a total loss eight months ago.
Loved ones reunite ahead of Thanksgiving holiday: 'Family is so important'
Despite the heaviness of the news, excited, patient grandparents and smiling gate greetings from little ones filled the terminals at Richmond International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Richmond Wildlife Center searching for person who shot hawk with arrow
Turkey may be the main bird on people's minds on a typical Thanksgiving, but the Richmond Wildlife Center is asking for the community to turn their attention towards a different type of bird this year.
Hopewell’s ‘Light Up the Night’ taking place Dec. 4
The parade begins at 4 p.m. at the Cavalier Square Shopping Center and will make its way down 15th Street, City Point Road and Main Street before concluding at the Ashford Civic Plaza. Drivers should expect significant delays while driving near the parade's route and spectators are asked to stay on the sidewalk for the entire parade.
Search for answers continues 3 years after Richmond firefighter’s murder
The family is asking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward. Anyone with information can call Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.
‘Woken by several gunshots’: Neighbors react to Hopewell hours-long barricade
"A policeman knocked on my bedroom window in the backyard," Stanley recalled. "Said I needed to leave the premises because there may be a problem with shooting and I may get hit."
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar nears December, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Virginia.
