YMCA, Riverplex win Santa Award for float in annual parade
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Winners from Friday’s annual Santa Claus Parade have been announced, and the YMCA of Peoria and Riverplex of Peoria unit came out on top, earning the coveted Santa Award. All award-winning floats and units are listed below. Best Commercial Float 1st place: Savory Court...
‘Fearless, ultra-demanding’: Students remember Galesburg band director Sally Rynott
A longtime former Galesburg High School band director described as a brilliant musician with a fierce personality is being remembered for her life-altering impact on hundreds of former students. Sally Rynott, affectionately known as “Sgt. Sal” for her intense leadership style, died Monday, Nov. 21 at Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice...
Malachi and Mom: A Winning Pair That Has Peoria High On Way to State Title Game
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — This week of Thanksgiving, Malachi Washington says he has 3,000 reasons to be thankful. “My goal was 2K but I came out with 3,000. I’m very grateful,” said Washington. Three thousand as in 3,000 yards rushing. When last year’s top offensive player Eddie Clark graduated, people wondered what would happen with […]
St. Ambrose University community mourns sudden death of 22-year-old
Friends and family of Patrick Torrey are mourning the sudden death of the St. Ambrose University basketball player on Nov. 19, 2022. A family member of the 22-year-old senior started a GoFundMe campaign on Thanksgiving for the family’s funeral and memorial expenses, which has raised over $13,000 as of early Friday afternoon. Torrey, from Pekin, […]
Hundreds come out for Peoria’s 135th Santa Claus parade
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sleigh bells, snowmen, and of course Santa Claus were all on display Friday morning in downtown Peoria. The city kicked off its 135th annual Santa Claus parade with a packed crowd on the sidewalks and street corners enjoying the view. This year’s theme was ‘Winter Wonderland.’
Furrever Friends Friday 11/25/22 Part 1
SOUTH SIDE MISSION THANKSGIVING MEALS
300 South Side Mission volunteers distribute more than 2,000 Thanksgiving meals
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s a tradition more than 50 years strong. South Side Mission in Peoria provided more than 2,000 meals to the community on Thanksgiving. Hundreds of families pick up their meals on Thursday morning, while other meals were delivered by volunteers. “We have been doing...
Bloomington-Normal Facebook group is in the giving spirit
McLean County, Ill. (WMBD) — A Facebook group with more than 16,000 members is doing its best to make sure everyone receives a gift this holiday season. We’re In This Together Bloomington/Normal is a Facebook group created at the start of the pandemic. “We are not a social...
Faith in frame: local man transforms prison struggle into business opportunity
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Trying to help as many people as possible. That’s the mission of a Peoria man who, after nearly two decades behind bars, wants to follow a new calling. Steven Snook’s first memories are of life in Virginia foster care, before being taken to his...
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
135th Annual Santa Claus Parade
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
With the holidays just right around the corner, Bloomington-Normal is full of spirit and events. Here are five things to do this weekend in the area:. The Illinois Art Station will be holding a Holiday Cookie Decorating Fun event from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Children will be able to...
Liberty takes down Bradley 55-44
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Led by Darius McGhee’s 21 points, the Liberty Flames defeated the Bradley Braves 55-44. The Flames are now 3-3 on the season, while the Braves moved to 3-3.
Local non-profit gives away free holiday hams
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A local non-profit is making sure local families have Thanksgiving meals, without having to worry about the cost. ‘Enough Stuff’ in East Peoria was offered hams from a local business to give away. Close to one hundred hams were given out, about half of which were on a first come first serve basis.
$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
SOS Police out on Black Friday looking for misuse of disabled parking placards
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – If you plan to go out Black Friday shopping, and you have a disability parking placard you’re not supposed to, law enforcement will be watching. Secretary of State Police will be out attempting to catch those illegally using the placards Friday at malls throughout the state, including in Peoria.
Two Illinois correctional workers stabbed
PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — Two correctional workers at Pontiac Correctional Center are recovering after being assaulted with a weapon. It happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers said that an individual assaulted both workers with a homemade weapon. Both were treated for injuries. The facility has been placed on lockdown and the incident is under investigation.
Overnight structure fire in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Firefighters and Paramedics responded early Thursday morning to a report of a fire on deck connected to the back of a home. According to the Peoria Fire Department, officials quickly deployed a hose to extinguish the flames. Damage was isolated on the deck with no damage to the home.
The Washington Elementary School family celebrates Thanksgiving together, year after year
Part of what makes a family a family are its traditions — including around the holidays. Those things you do year after year. And sometimes a family isn't technically a family, but boy, it sure feels like it. WGLT's Ryan Denham brings us this story from District 87's Washington...
