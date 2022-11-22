ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Central Illinois Proud

YMCA, Riverplex win Santa Award for float in annual parade

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Winners from Friday’s annual Santa Claus Parade have been announced, and the YMCA of Peoria and Riverplex of Peoria unit came out on top, earning the coveted Santa Award. All award-winning floats and units are listed below. Best Commercial Float 1st place: Savory Court...
PEORIA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

St. Ambrose University community mourns sudden death of 22-year-old

Friends and family of Patrick Torrey are mourning the sudden death of the St. Ambrose University basketball player on Nov. 19, 2022. A family member of the 22-year-old senior started a GoFundMe campaign on Thanksgiving for the family’s funeral and memorial expenses, which has raised over $13,000 as of early Friday afternoon. Torrey, from Pekin, […]
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Hundreds come out for Peoria’s 135th Santa Claus parade

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sleigh bells, snowmen, and of course Santa Claus were all on display Friday morning in downtown Peoria. The city kicked off its 135th annual Santa Claus parade with a packed crowd on the sidewalks and street corners enjoying the view. This year’s theme was ‘Winter Wonderland.’
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Furrever Friends Friday 11/25/22 Part 1

BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

SOUTH SIDE MISSION THANKSGIVING MEALS

BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington-Normal Facebook group is in the giving spirit

McLean County, Ill. (WMBD) — A Facebook group with more than 16,000 members is doing its best to make sure everyone receives a gift this holiday season. We’re In This Together Bloomington/Normal is a Facebook group created at the start of the pandemic. “We are not a social...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

135th Annual Santa Claus Parade

Bloomington-Normal Facebook group is in the giving …. Bloomington-Normal Facebook group is in the giving spirit. Travelers hit the road, skies ahead of Thanksgiving …. Travelers hit the road, skies ahead of Thanksgiving Day. Pontiac correctional officers assaulted, hospitalized. Pontiac correctional officers assaulted, hospitalized. Last minute shoppers fill local grocery...
PEORIA, IL
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

With the holidays just right around the corner, Bloomington-Normal is full of spirit and events. Here are five things to do this weekend in the area:. The Illinois Art Station will be holding a Holiday Cookie Decorating Fun event from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Children will be able to...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglc.net

Liberty takes down Bradley 55-44

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Led by Darius McGhee’s 21 points, the Liberty Flames defeated the Bradley Braves 55-44. The Flames are now 3-3 on the season, while the Braves moved to 3-3.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Local non-profit gives away free holiday hams

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A local non-profit is making sure local families have Thanksgiving meals, without having to worry about the cost. ‘Enough Stuff’ in East Peoria was offered hams from a local business to give away. Close to one hundred hams were given out, about half of which were on a first come first serve basis.
EAST PEORIA, IL
WCIA

$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two Illinois correctional workers stabbed

PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — Two correctional workers at Pontiac Correctional Center are recovering after being assaulted with a weapon. It happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers said that an individual assaulted both workers with a homemade weapon. Both were treated for injuries. The facility has been placed on lockdown and the incident is under investigation.
PONTIAC, IL
25newsnow.com

Overnight structure fire in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Firefighters and Paramedics responded early Thursday morning to a report of a fire on deck connected to the back of a home. According to the Peoria Fire Department, officials quickly deployed a hose to extinguish the flames. Damage was isolated on the deck with no damage to the home.
PEORIA, IL

