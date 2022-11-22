Read full article on original website
Calendar of Events for Saturday
Sagebrush Round-Up with Pam and Barry, Larry Rogers & Whiskey River and The Round-Up Band. $7 at door; children 12 and under $3. Doors open at 4 p.m., dinners at 5 p.m., music at 6 p.m. On Bunner Ridge near Fairmont.
Morgantown, West Virginia, man jailed on murder charge after arrest without incident
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A 23-year-old Morgantown man remained jailed Saturday on a murder charge, after officials said he was captured Friday without incident near the 1,000 block of White Avenue. Chance Austin Williams will be held without bond until he appears before a circuit judge, since magistrates...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County football’s latest grudge match with Williams…
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County football’s latest grudge match with Williams…
Independence dominant in semifinal victory over North Marion
COAL CITY, W.Va. (WV News) — Each time Independence needed a big play in Friday’s Class AA semifinal, the Patriots pushed the right buttons as they raced out to a big lead early and cruised to a 58-19 win over North Marion, punching a ticket to next Friday’s title game.
Burnside reflects following state semifinal loss to Williamstown
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — As much as the Doddridge County football team’s 53-21 loss to Williamstown in the Class A state semifinal on Friday at Parkersburg High School stung, coach Bobby Burnside was quick to reflect. This was the sixth consecutive year that the Bulldogs have qualified...
W. Virginia beats Portland State, Huggins earns win 921
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tre Mitchell scored 16 points to lead West Virginia to a 89-71 win over Portland State in a Phil Knight Legacy tournament consolation game on Friday night, vaulting Bob Huggins into third place all-time for Division I coaching victories. Huggins, who was inducted into the...
West Virginia women's basketball falls to No. 13 NC State in Cancun
CANCUN, Mexico — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season in a 78-40 defeat to No. 13 NC State on Friday afternoon, in the 2022 Cancun Challenge at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly led WVU’s scoring...
Doddridge falls in semifinals again as Williamstown pulls away
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County football’s latest grudge match with Williamstown started off differently than the past two but ended with a similar result. The Bulldogs led in the first half Friday and were still hanging around at halftime but collapsed in the third quarter as the Yellowjackets pulled away for a 53-21 win in the Class A state semifinals. No. 11 seed Doddridge lost to No. 2 Williamstown on the doorstep of the Super Six for the second year in a row and was routed by the Yellowjackets for the third time in as many meetings.
