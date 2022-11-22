ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 21

Angel Eyes
3d ago

Of course they do. Just hang out all day and do nothing but collect a paycheck from the hardworking Massachusetts middle class 🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕

Reply(2)
9
Related
POLITICO

All’s (mostly) quiet on the Healey front

TAKING HER TIME — Maura Healey is lagging behind her predecessors in naming key members of her gubernatorial team. At this point after their elections, Charlie Baker and Deval Patrick had not only named their transition team leaders (which Healey has) but also their chiefs of staff (which Healey has not). Within his first two weeks as governor-elect, Baker also named two Cabinet members.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nerej.com

Massachusetts Mechanic’s Lien statutory deadlines are strictly enforced, pandemic or not by Nathan Cole & Herling Romero

The Massachusetts Mechanic’s Lien Statute, Mass. G. L. c. 254, has firm deadlines by which notices of contract, statements of account, and certified complaints must be recorded to “perfect” and enforce a lien. Failure to comply with the requirements will likely result in the lien being discharged—and the loss of potentially significant leverage against an owner or general contractor that has not paid for services or materials provided to improve the property.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bunewsservice.com

How does Question 3’s rejection affect Massachusetts consumers?

Question 3 was rejected by Massachusetts voters during the 2022 midterm elections. If passed, it would have changed the laws regarding the sale of alcoholic beverages and limited liquor licenses for retailers, according to the AP. Question 3 was the only question on the ballot to not get approved by...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Healey Names Cape Cod Official to Housing Transition Team

HYANNIS – Governor-elect and Attorney General Maura Healey has appointed Housing Assistance Corporation CEO Alisa Magnotta to serve on her transition team’s housing committee. Lt. Governor-elect Kim Driscoll is leading the transition team that consists of six policy committees. Magnotta will serve as co-chair of the Affordable Abundant...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Here’s how Mass. residents can save money on high winter utility bills

Massachusetts residents struggling to pay expensive utility bills can explore several options to offset costs. Attorney General Maura Healey, Project Bread and regional food banks across the commonwealth — including the Worcester County Food Bank and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts — have collaborated on a multilingual education campaign to help Bay Staters navigate financial assistance programs. Resource flyers about energy bills will be distributed at community and nonprofit service organizations, Healey’s office said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Two House races appear headed for recounts

CANDIDATES IN TWO Massachusetts House races, each apparently decided by only 10 votes, want elections officials to take another look at the thousands of ballots cast. Kristin Kassner of Hamilton, who challenged a sitting North Shore incumbent, and Andrew Shepherd of Townsend, who bid for an open Nashoba Valley seat, submitted petitions asking for district-wide recounts in their contests, according to a spokesperson for Secretary of State William Galvin.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

What is the Coldest Month in Massachusetts?

I'm never really sure as I thought the coldest month in Massachusetts could be December, January, or February but according to Wikipedia's 'Climate of Massachusetts' page, the coldest month of the year in Massachusetts is January. The page notes that Massachusetts has an average high temperature of 36 °F or 2.2 °C, and an average low temperature of 22 °F or −5.6 °C. Of course, we all know it can get much colder here in the BayState but it's fun to know that January is top dog when it comes to the coldest month in Massachusetts. Bundle up.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy