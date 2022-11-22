Read full article on original website
Here’s Why it’s Illegal in Massachusetts to Remove Mattress Tags
As we continue to examine some strange Massachusetts laws along with laws that are still on the books even though they are archaic, one law that I always wondered about was the "removing the tag(s)/label from the mattress" law. My friends and I always wondered if the act of removing...
Mass. orgs want Maura Healey to ban single-use plastic, stop new landfills
As the incoming Healey-Driscoll administration continues to seek feedback from the public about top needs in the commonwealth, a coalition of environmental and climate change advocacy groups want the future leaders to pave a path to a zero waste Massachusetts. Zero Waste Massachusetts — comprised of organizations including MASSPIRG, Community...
‘Bowels of hell’: Commission to probe history of Mass. state institutions
Dave Scott sobbed as he stood in the middle of a Waltham cemetery dotted with brick markers — not tombstones — differentiated only by numbers and not names, mourning the loss of his brother who he said was interred there in the absence of human dignity. Scott called...
POLITICO
All’s (mostly) quiet on the Healey front
TAKING HER TIME — Maura Healey is lagging behind her predecessors in naming key members of her gubernatorial team. At this point after their elections, Charlie Baker and Deval Patrick had not only named their transition team leaders (which Healey has) but also their chiefs of staff (which Healey has not). Within his first two weeks as governor-elect, Baker also named two Cabinet members.
Food Stamps: Massachusetts’ Benefits Schedule for December 2022 and How To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
SNAP is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts, helping low-income households expand their food budget by sending out monthly benefits through the Massachusetts EBT...
Healey names lead organizers for Jan. 5 inaugural celebration
Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll announced the leadership team for their Inaugural Committee, which includes leaders in electing women to public office and the man behind Naomi Biden's recent White House wedding.
nerej.com
Massachusetts Mechanic’s Lien statutory deadlines are strictly enforced, pandemic or not by Nathan Cole & Herling Romero
The Massachusetts Mechanic’s Lien Statute, Mass. G. L. c. 254, has firm deadlines by which notices of contract, statements of account, and certified complaints must be recorded to “perfect” and enforce a lien. Failure to comply with the requirements will likely result in the lien being discharged—and the loss of potentially significant leverage against an owner or general contractor that has not paid for services or materials provided to improve the property.
Boston Globe
Here’s Gov. Baker’s plan for dealing with the influx of migrants to Mass.
Gov. Baker wants the Legislature to grant him $139 million to expand the state's shelter system, among other provisions in his new bill. Gov. Charlie Baker is asking the Legislature for $139 million to fund his plan to deal with the recent influx of migrants to Massachusetts and their impact on the state’s shelter system.
themainewire.com
ACLU Defends Massachusetts COVID-19 Spyware Hacking in Half-Assed Boston Globe Story
In a bizarre Boston Globe story, the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts expressed skepticism of a lawsuit against the Massachusetts Department of Public Health — a lawsuit that alleges a vast breach of privacy and violation of human rights on the part of the state government. [RELATED: Massachusetts...
bunewsservice.com
How does Question 3’s rejection affect Massachusetts consumers?
Question 3 was rejected by Massachusetts voters during the 2022 midterm elections. If passed, it would have changed the laws regarding the sale of alcoholic beverages and limited liquor licenses for retailers, according to the AP. Question 3 was the only question on the ballot to not get approved by...
Families can stay a few days at this new Massachusetts emergency shelter
The state is seeing a surge of migrants and those struggling to find housing.
capecod.com
Healey Names Cape Cod Official to Housing Transition Team
HYANNIS – Governor-elect and Attorney General Maura Healey has appointed Housing Assistance Corporation CEO Alisa Magnotta to serve on her transition team’s housing committee. Lt. Governor-elect Kim Driscoll is leading the transition team that consists of six policy committees. Magnotta will serve as co-chair of the Affordable Abundant...
Here’s how Mass. residents can save money on high winter utility bills
Massachusetts residents struggling to pay expensive utility bills can explore several options to offset costs. Attorney General Maura Healey, Project Bread and regional food banks across the commonwealth — including the Worcester County Food Bank and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts — have collaborated on a multilingual education campaign to help Bay Staters navigate financial assistance programs. Resource flyers about energy bills will be distributed at community and nonprofit service organizations, Healey’s office said.
themainewire.com
Massachusetts Officials Refuse to Say Who Authorized Illegal COVID-19 Spyware
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Dept. of Public Health Commissioner Margret R. Cooke are refusing to say who authorized the illegal installation of COVID-19 “Mass Notify” spyware on the smartphones of potentially millions of individuals who lived in or traveled through the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The revelation that...
LGBTQ leaders confront Colorado Springs shooting, other hateful attacks
In the days after the Colorado Springs shooting that left five people dead and 18 injured at a queer nightclub, Massachusetts’ LGBTQ groups are continuing their fight in making sure members of their community are safe. “Every day our youth see, hear, and feel the burden of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric...
Mass. volunteers sought for Lyme disease vaccine trial by Pfizer, Valneva
Nature enthusiasts and hikers in Massachusetts could soon have a new layer of protection against those pesky ticks. Pfizer and the specialty vaccine company Valneva have partnered in developing VLA 15, a potential Lyme disease vaccine. As they conduct the third of four required phases of human trials, 6,000 volunteers are needed, according to Pfizer.
MA lawmakers pass bill to protect occupation license of outstanding student loan debt
A Massachusetts bill has passed legislation that will prevent individuals with outstanding student loan debt from having their professional licenses revoked.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Two House races appear headed for recounts
CANDIDATES IN TWO Massachusetts House races, each apparently decided by only 10 votes, want elections officials to take another look at the thousands of ballots cast. Kristin Kassner of Hamilton, who challenged a sitting North Shore incumbent, and Andrew Shepherd of Townsend, who bid for an open Nashoba Valley seat, submitted petitions asking for district-wide recounts in their contests, according to a spokesperson for Secretary of State William Galvin.
WBUR
Mass. will open temporary migrant shelter at former Army base
Massachusetts will open a temporary intake shelter for migrants at the former Army base at Fort Devens next month, prompted by a spike in arrivals. Gov. Charlie Baker said the shelter will be run by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and will accommodate up to 125 people at a time.
What is the Coldest Month in Massachusetts?
I'm never really sure as I thought the coldest month in Massachusetts could be December, January, or February but according to Wikipedia's 'Climate of Massachusetts' page, the coldest month of the year in Massachusetts is January. The page notes that Massachusetts has an average high temperature of 36 °F or 2.2 °C, and an average low temperature of 22 °F or −5.6 °C. Of course, we all know it can get much colder here in the BayState but it's fun to know that January is top dog when it comes to the coldest month in Massachusetts. Bundle up.
