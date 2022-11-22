Read full article on original website
KVIA
NMSU let their basketball do the talking in first game since deadly shooting involving forward Mike Peake
EL PASO, Texas -- On Friday the Aggies defeated San Diego 90-77 in their first game since a deadly shooting involving forward Mike Peake last Saturday morning. The Aggies went on an 11-0 run early, seemingly putting the events of the past week behind them. NMSU took a 16 point lead into the half.
New Mexico State heads to Liberty with shot at bowl eligibility on its mind
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State has been to just one bowl game in the last 62 years and the thought that they’d have a chance to do so in 2022 with two games left seemed preposterous as recently as September. However, the 4-6 Aggies find themselves in the position to replicate what […]
rrobserver.com
Rams hope for first win next week in Artesia
Your team drops its first two games in Texas, where the teams got a head start on hoop season. Then, your next three games are on the road again, leading off with perennial powerhouse Hobbs, in Artesia Thursday. at the City of Champions Classic. Such is life for Rio Rancho...
NMSU addresses deadly shooting on UNM campus involving NMSU basketball player
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is finally speaking out about the deadly shooting on Saturday at UNM involving an NMSU basketball player. Police say UNM students Brandon Travis, Jonathan Smith, and two others lured Michael Peake to campus with plans to jump him. Police say they wanted payback after a fight with Peake […]
NMSU was ‘aware’ of previous incident regarding player involved in weekend shooting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- NMSU officials said today during a news conference that the university was aware of the altercation basketball player Michael Peake was involved in during the NMSU-UNM football game on Oct. 15. NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia said Peake was disciplined at the time, but didn’t provide any details on the The post NMSU was ‘aware’ of previous incident regarding player involved in weekend shooting appeared first on KVIA.
KOAT 7
NMSU addresses fatal shooting for first time publicly
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State University Officials leaving many questions unanswered at Wednesday’s press conference, as there is still a lot to learn about the fatal shooting at the University of New Mexico’s campus last weekend involving 21-year-old basketball player Mike Peake. According to NMSU officials,...
Former NMSU player involved in October UNM fight
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico State University player, and current UTEP player, was allegedly involved in a first between UNM and NMSU students. Witnesses say that Mario McKinney can be seen punching someone on the ground in this fight. McKinney was pulled from the roster on Tuesday in their game against Alcorn State. […]
Family of Brandon Travis disputes police account of shooting at UNM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – The family of the 19-year old University of New Mexico student who was killed Nov. 19 in a shooting that also injured New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake is disputing the police account of what took place. The family of the deceased Brandon Travis have started a petition on Change.org […]
klaq.com
Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting
Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
Family of UNM student killed in shooting speaks out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More information is coming to light about the University of New Mexico student who was killed over the weekend. Brandon Travis was not from New Mexico but from Inglewood, California. Neither police nor UNM have released information about him but News 13 has found a Change.org and GoFundMe posted by his family, […]
Police: Revenge prompted deadly New Mexico campus shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Court records show a plot to enact revenge for a fight during a football game last month resulted in a shootout between students from rival universities in New Mexico that left one person dead and a basketball player injured. A pair of University of New Mexico students face charges of aggravated battery and conspiracy in connection with the plan to lure the New Mexico State University player to campus while he was in town for a game. A criminal complaint filed by state police details what led up to the early Saturday shooting on the Albuquerque...
UNM student accused in campus shooting released until trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Smith, one of the University of New Mexico students accused in connection with the deadly on-campus shooting, will be released while awaiting trial. While he will be released, Smith won’t be staying in New Mexico. He will be going to Plano, Texas to live with his mom. The state hat to […]
KOAT 7
Second fire in two weeks hits empty building near UNM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For the second time in the last two weeks, a fire was reported last night at a former dormitory on the 1800 block of Mesa Vista Road NW, near UNM. Several Albuquerque Fire Department trucks responded to the scene, and no flames were visible. More information will be reported once it's available.
Police: NM State player lured, ambushed leading up to shooting at UNM campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police released more information regarding a deadly shooting and subsequent homicide investigation on Sunday. Police say that about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis conspired with two male friends and a 17-year-old female to lure a 21-year-old victim to campus to […]
KRQE News 13
APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast Albuquerque
APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast Albuquerque. APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast …. APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast Albuquerque. Man who stole thousands in merchandise takes plea …. Man who stole thousands in merchandise takes plea deal. New Mexico United launch new...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 25 – Dec. 1
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 25 – December 1. Nov. 25 – Light of Enchantment – Kick off your Holiday season by taking a ride through the lights at Sandia Speed Way. Opening day is Nov.25 and will go through December 31. The times are from 4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. General Admission is per car (1 car) $49.95.
New Mexico United launch new gear with iconic New Mexico brand
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United is partnering to release new gear. They are teaming up with the Albuquerque Duke’s to release gear meant to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Duke’s logo. The release includes a black baseball jersey, white soccer jersey, t-shirt, beanie, two-sided scarf and two limited edition stickers. The new gear […]
