REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2022-- Nintendo announced today that global sales of the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games for the Nintendo Switch family of systems have surpassed 10 million combined units* in the first three days since their worldwide launch on Nov. 18, 2022. This is the highest global sales level for any software on any Nintendo platform within the first three days. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005476/en/ Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are the latest mainline games in the Pokémon series, releasing three years after the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games, also for Nintendo Switch. (Photo: Business Wire)

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO