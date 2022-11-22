ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Sen. Schumer: Relief in sight for homeowners taxed by IRS for septic improvement grant

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwshB_0jKSV11h00

Relief may be in sight for homeowners who were unexpectedly taxed by the IRS for a septic improvement grant program.

Cindy Krezel says she was excited after being approved for a $20,000 federal grant to help her pay for a new and updated septic system contractors installed in her Brentwood home in 2019.

The septic improvement grant program aims at providing $20,000-$30,000 to homeowners to replace their aging cesspools

However, Krezel says a year later she received a bill from the IRS for the grant.

“I was surprised with approximately $6,000 more in taxes than I was expecting,” she says.

Krezel thought she was doing the right thing for the environment and said she suggested the program to all her neighbors.

“Then I suddenly went around saying ‘Stop!’ Because if you could afford to buy your own system no worries, but my neighborhood is not like that, my neighborhood has people who can't afford to do that,” she says.

Sen. Chuck Schumer announced that he got the United States Department of Agriculture to agree not to tax homeowners, and he believes the IRS will follow suit.

“So, now what we need to do is get the IRS to agree with the USDA and flush this septic grant tax problem out of Long Island for good,” Schumer says.

More than 350,000 homeowners in Suffolk County still have outdated cesspools, which adversely affects the environment and the aquifer.

“It is critical to our economy and our quality of life,” says Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. “Our drinking water is right beneath our feet, so if we don't have protected water quality, we are undermining our present and our future and that's why this is so important.”

Krezel says she doesn't regret her decision but hopes she can get the $6,000 back.

“I'm glad that I did it, and I wouldn't go back, but that $6,000 would've been really be helpful to me,” she says.

Schumer says he expects it to take several months for the IRS to approve the tax exemption. When it happens, he says homeowners who had to pay taxes on the grant can get their money back.

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in seven days

There is only one week left before direct payments worth an average of $1,681 will be sent out to those whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month. The first round of checks will be sent on Nov. 9, and the checks could be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase of $146 to $1,827 per month starting next January.
R.A. Heim

Multiple payments coming your way from the state government

Photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a New York state resident, here is some news that you definitely want to hear. There are some incredible new programs that will put more cash back in your pocket. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed

Virginia residents only need to wait two more days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would give them $500 every month over the next two years. The program will be accepting applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, and is meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials will accept the applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program and then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
R.A. Heim

New York City households to get payments up to $1,050

money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will help you out with some upcoming holiday spending. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Morristown Minute

NJ Will Mail $500 Checks To Eligible NJ Residents This Month

A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident.Photo byMorristown Minute. A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Taxpayer Identification Number Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible NJ residents not eligible for federal stimulus payments.
The Center Square

Lamont seeks additional funding for worker bonuses

(The Center Square) – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is asking the General Assembly to reconvene in effort to pump more money into a program that will provide bonuses for essential workers who remained on the job during the pandemic. Lamont said Thursday, he agreed to increase funding for essential worker bonuses from $35 million to $90 million in order to provide cash bonuses for about 134,000 workers, who have been pre-qualified for the one-time payments. Lamont said he expects lawmakers to take up the proposal...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

News 12

121K+
Followers
41K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy