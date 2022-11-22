ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

Driver faces charges in connection with Apple store crash that killed NJ man

By Associated Press
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HmUk6_0jKSV08y00

A man was arraigned Tuesday on charges that he was reckless when he crashed his SUV through the front window of an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing a man from New Jersey and injuring 19 others, authorities said.

Bradley Rein, 53, was arraigned in district court in Hingham. Rein told police he was looking for an eyeglass store at a shopping center in the town of Hingham, southeast of Boston, when his right foot became stuck on the accelerator, according to court documents. He said he used his left foot to try to brake but couldn’t stop the vehicle, crashing through the front of the store, the documents say. Rein was wearing running sneakers.

The court entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to charges of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, according to the clerk's office.

RELATED: Officials: NJ man dies after SUV crashes into Apple store in Massachusetts

Rein told police he had no medical issues that would impair his ability to drive and he had not consumed alcohol or drugs. A preliminary breath test showed a reading of 0.00%, according to the documents.

Rein was held on $100,000 bail and his next court date was set for Dec. 22. He was represented by a public defender at the arraignment. A phone message seeking comment on his behalf was left at the Committee for Public Counsel Service.

Rein was arrested Monday night after his 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed into the store’s plate glass window and struck people in the morning, the documents say. The victim who died was identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey.

Apple released a statement saying it was “devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store.”

The storefront window showed a gaping hole as first responders worked at the scene of the crash. The store opened about an hour before the crash.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Man Killed When SUV Crashed into an Apple Store Was Recently Engaged to a Woman He Was with for 12 Years

Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner plowed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Mass. The man who died when an SUV plowed into a Massachusetts Apple store earlier this week was reportedly engaged to a woman he'd been with been with for more than a decade. Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, according to a press release...
HINGHAM, MA
New Jersey 101.5

NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs

A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
nj1015.com

NJ man killed at Mass. Apple Store had gotten engaged day before

WAYNE — The New Jersey man killed by an SUV that smashed into an Apple Store in Massachusetts had just got engaged the day before, friends told NBC Boston. Kevin Bradley, 65, was working outside the store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday morning when an SUV came at the store.
HINGHAM, MA
NECN

3 Indicted in 2021 Murder of 16-Year-Old in Brockton

Three men have been indicted on murder charges in a Brockton, Massachusetts, shooting that left a 16-year-old dead in Sept. 2021. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said a grand jury has returned indictments charging 22-year-old Malik Cotton, 23-year-old Angel Vasquez and 23-year-old Angel Colon each with one count of murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Liedson Monteiro-Terry at a house party.
BROCKTON, MA
Rock 104.1

Meet the NJ police dog that tracked a killer

To say a police officer is close to their partner is an understatement. When their partner is a highly trained police dog it’s a special bond few will ever feel. The pride Detective Christ Nichols feels for the work his partner Remi did over 5 years and 312 calls is immeasurable.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News 12

News 12

121K+
Followers
41K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy