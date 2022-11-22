ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fat Joe gives back to Bronx families for Thanksgiving

Bronx rapper Fat Joe is giving back to the borough where he was raised to make sure that families have food on the table for Thanksgiving.

Fat Joe joined forces with Krasdale Foods and C-Town Supermarkets to provide 3,000 bags of Thanksgiving meal essentials at three different “Up NYC” locations, a sneaker store chain owned by the rapper.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson also took part in the charitable efforts, and Fat Joe swung by the Bronx location of Up NYC to take photos and greet those receiving the donations.

“Groceries are very expensive this time of year, inflation, so we give back to the community as much as we can to people in need,” said Fat Joe. “We feed them, we gave them turkeys, we gave them produce, we gave them all kinds of food.”

This is the third year that Fat Joe has hosted this giveaway, in what is quickly becoming a Thanksgiving tradition.

SkyyFox
3d ago

Thank you Joe that's very kind of you not all celebrities do most of them don't even care to give anything at all Soooo Thank youuuuuuuuuu Love you❤️

joe muniz
2d ago

I think that was really nice of you to do something like that a lot of people forget where they came from but not you.

