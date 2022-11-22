Westchester woman meets donor’s family after world’s 1st HIV-positive heart transplant

A Westchester woman met the family of the person who saved her life after she received an innovative procedure.

Miriam Nieves became the first HIV-positive person in the world to receive a lifesaving heart from a HIV-positive donor earlier this year.

Seven months after her surgery at Montefiore Health System, she got the chance to meet the family of her donor.

"There was a donor, or a family that was willing to give me their heart and their kidney. For that, I'm forever grateful, me and my family,” Nieves says. “I have to say the donor and the doctor are the ones that gave me a second chance at life."

The donor's family flew in from Louisiana to meet Miriam for the first time on Tuesday.