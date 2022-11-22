Dozens bid final farewell to Army vet who had no local family

Dozens of people showed up to give a final farewell to an Army veteran who had no local family.



Arthur Glasser was laid to rest Tuesday at the Frederick Loescher Veterans Memorial Cemetery in New Hempstead.



People like the Rev. Warran Brandt, afellow Korean War veteran, came out to honor Glasser.



"It was my honor to be here. And I'm just so pleased with the turnout we had of veterans - especially during this holiday weekend when people go away for the whole weekend," says Brandt.



"No one should be buried alone," said Jack Howard, of West Haverstraw. "I'm a little after his time, but I saw his name in the paper, and I said I'm coming."



Glasser was drafted into the U.S. Army and served from November 1952 to December 1954 as part of a transportation unit in Korea.

He died earlier this month in a local hospice facility at the age of 90.

Rockland County's Veteran Services organized the day and said all costs had been covered or donated, including Glasser's plot.

"No one here really knew Arthur, but they heard his story, and they knew he was a brother in arms, and they wanted to be here to support him, in his final hour," said Lisa Rubio, of Rockland Veteran Service Agency.