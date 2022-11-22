Read full article on original website
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military Base
Kevin McCarthy Calls for Top Biden Official to Resign or Face Impeachment
Texas Could See an Avalanche of Migrants Crossing the Border in December
El Paso is Preparing For the End of Title 42 With Migrants
More tragedy for Texas border agents
KVIA
El Paso dancer heads to NYC for Thanksgiving Parade
EL PASO, Texas -- Eastwood High School Senior Maylee Godzisz will be representing the Borderland at the biggest parade of the year in New York City; The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Godzisz, along with many other dancers from across the country, went through a dancing boot camp this past summer...
cbs4local.com
Iconic Chicano musical Zoot Suit makes its way to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Zoot Suit by Luis Valdez was the first Chicano play on Broadway and is now being performed at the UTEP Wise Family Theatre. It follows the story of Henry Reyna and the 38th Gang who are unjustly charged with murder and sentenced to life in prison.
El Paso News
WATCH: 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The time is here! The Sun Bowl Parade is ready for all El Paso area residents to enjoy this holiday tradition. The parade will be live on KTSM 9 and KTSM.com at 10 a.m. Here are some things you may be wondering if you...
KVIA
Fred Loya kicks off Holiday Light Show at Ascarate Park Friday
EL PASO, Texas– The Fred Loya Holiday Lights on the Lake show kicks off!. In previous years El Pasoans are used to seeing this light show at the Fred Loya home. This year the El Paso County partnered with Fred Loya for a new lighting ceremony. It begins at...
KVIA
Northeast El Paso seeing snowfall
EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans in the Northeast are getting some Thanksgiving snow Thursday. A viewer shared a video of the snowfall with ABC-7 Thursday afternoon. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can...
KVIA
City of El Paso closures Thanksgiving Day
EL PASO, Texas -- City of El Paso Administrative Offices are closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving. There will be no garbage or recycling pickup as the City Landfill and Citizen Collection sites will be closed. Other closures include the El Paso Zoo, all libraries, and all recreation and senior...
KKTV
WATCH - Customers Flood Bar Co-Owned by Club Q Hero
Residents said the show of patriotism was also energizing because the community-wide project brought the Strainhurst Courts family together again post-pandemic. The Salvation Army in El Paso County continued its nearly 40 year tradition of providing free Thanksgiving meals for the community this Thursday.
cbs4local.com
List: City of El Paso facilities closed over Thanksgiving weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, all City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25. Administrative offices will resume business on Monday, November 28. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations:
cbs4local.com
PHOTOS: Sun Bowl Parade returns for 86th year
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An El Paso tradition returns for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Thousands of El Pasoans are expected to attend the 86th annual Sun Bowl Parade on Thursday morning. The parade will take place on 2.7 miles of Montana Avenue, beginning at Ochoa and ending at Copia,...
KTSM
‘Polar Express’ model railroad chugs into Downtown El Paso for holiday season
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you love model railroad trains, you might want to plan a visit to a Downtown El Paso bank this holiday season to see this special “Polar Express”-themed choo-choo. Sunflower Bank is teaming up with the Railroad Model and Historical Association of El Paso for the second year with what […]
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Chilly Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a cold front Wednesday night, which is expected to bring chilly conditions Thursday and Friday. Layer up and bundle up for Thanksgiving day, especially if you plan to head out to the parade!. Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM...
New El Paso call center looking to hire 150 workers
EL PASO, Texas -- A new call center in El Paso is looking to hire 150 agent and leadership positions in the next month. Avantive Solutions said it is a contact center specializing in delivering innovative customer experience and strategic sales solutions. “El Paso is an amazing area with a rich cultural history and dedicated The post New El Paso call center looking to hire 150 workers appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso man begins his run across Texas
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man who plans to run across Texas from El Paso to Louisiana to honor his mother - whom he lost to a drug overdose on her birthday - began his journey Friday. Kenneth Anderlitch plans to run 50 miles a day and hopes to raise $50,000 to benefit The post El Paso man begins his run across Texas appeared first on KVIA.
elpasomatters.org
The Week Ahead: Parade, lights and everything holidays
This is your weekend update – a few days early – as El Paso Matters helps you plan for family-friendly holiday events across the borderland starting on Thanksgiving Day. The Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade starts at 10 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, along Montana Avenue from Ochoa Street to Copia Street. This year’s theme is “Mardi Gras, El Paso Style” and the grand marshals are Jimmy Rogers Jr. and John Folmer. The parade will air live on KTSM Channel 9 and online at ktsm.com. Information: sunbowl.org/events/parade.
KVIA
Candlelighters of El Paso asking community to ‘adopt a family’ this holiday season
EL PASO, Texas -- Every winter, Candlelighters El Paso serves over 100 families through their “adopt a family" initiative. The non-profit creates baskets for cancer patients and their family's. Candlelighters El Paso will also be hosting a toy drive this holiday season to make sure these kids have a...
Holiday Lights On The Lake Kicks Off On Black Friday With Special Opening Ceremony
Black Friday is a day when many people head out to stores to get some good deals on tons of items, but once all of that is over why not head out to enjoy an El Paso tradition that will be debuting some new and exciting things!. You might remember...
6 Cozy Cabins Near El Paso To Make it Feel Like Christmas
The holidays are here and while El Paso isn't exactly known as being a "winter wonderland", we still have some nice holiday weather. Luckily, there are different ways you can experience an actual winter wonderland. First, we have Winterfest happening in Downtown, and I hear that the rink has actual ice this year and there are high percentages of "snow".
cbs4local.com
Shoppers take advantage of Black Friday deals at El Paso's Cielo Vista Mall
EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — Many shoppers in the Borderland took advantage of the store deals on Black Friday. The Cielo Vísta Mall opened its doors at 5:30 on Friday with shoppers lining up as early as 4 a.m. Even with inflation impacting the pockets of many, shoppers...
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans get out to do last minute Thanksgiving grocery shopping
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Many El Pasoans were out making a final trip to the grocery store as they prepared for their Thanksgiving dinner. Inflation has increased the price of staple items. El Pasoans who were last-minute shopping told CBS4 inside the grocery store was hectic. "It felt...
cbs4local.com
'Extremely long lines' at El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank ahead of Thanksgiving Day
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank saw long lines on Wednesday as families cope with high prices of food. "There has been an increase in demand and an increase in people who have received our resources," said Safia Valenzuela, a volunteer coordinator at the food bank.
