El Paso, TX

KVIA

El Paso dancer heads to NYC for Thanksgiving Parade

EL PASO, Texas -- Eastwood High School Senior Maylee Godzisz will be representing the Borderland at the biggest parade of the year in New York City; The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Godzisz, along with many other dancers from across the country, went through a dancing boot camp this past summer...
cbs4local.com

Iconic Chicano musical Zoot Suit makes its way to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Zoot Suit by Luis Valdez was the first Chicano play on Broadway and is now being performed at the UTEP Wise Family Theatre. It follows the story of Henry Reyna and the 38th Gang who are unjustly charged with murder and sentenced to life in prison.
El Paso News

WATCH: 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The time is here! The Sun Bowl Parade is ready for all El Paso area residents to enjoy this holiday tradition. The parade will be live on KTSM 9 and KTSM.com at 10 a.m. Here are some things you may be wondering if you...
KVIA

Northeast El Paso seeing snowfall

EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans in the Northeast are getting some Thanksgiving snow Thursday. A viewer shared a video of the snowfall with ABC-7 Thursday afternoon. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can...
KVIA

City of El Paso closures Thanksgiving Day

EL PASO, Texas -- City of El Paso Administrative Offices are closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving. There will be no garbage or recycling pickup as the City Landfill and Citizen Collection sites will be closed. Other closures include the El Paso Zoo, all libraries, and all recreation and senior...
KKTV

WATCH - Customers Flood Bar Co-Owned by Club Q Hero

Residents said the show of patriotism was also energizing because the community-wide project brought the Strainhurst Courts family together again post-pandemic. The Salvation Army in El Paso County continued its nearly 40 year tradition of providing free Thanksgiving meals for the community this Thursday.
cbs4local.com

List: City of El Paso facilities closed over Thanksgiving weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, all City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25. Administrative offices will resume business on Monday, November 28. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations:
cbs4local.com

PHOTOS: Sun Bowl Parade returns for 86th year

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An El Paso tradition returns for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Thousands of El Pasoans are expected to attend the 86th annual Sun Bowl Parade on Thursday morning. The parade will take place on 2.7 miles of Montana Avenue, beginning at Ochoa and ending at Copia,...
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Chilly Thanksgiving

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a cold front Wednesday night, which is expected to bring chilly conditions Thursday and Friday. Layer up and bundle up for Thanksgiving day, especially if you plan to head out to the parade!. Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM...
KVIA ABC-7

New El Paso call center looking to hire 150 workers

EL PASO, Texas -- A new call center in El Paso is looking to hire 150 agent and leadership positions in the next month. Avantive Solutions said it is a contact center specializing in delivering innovative customer experience and strategic sales solutions. “El Paso is an amazing area with a rich cultural history and dedicated The post New El Paso call center looking to hire 150 workers appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso man begins his run across Texas

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man who plans to run across Texas from El Paso to Louisiana to honor his mother - whom he lost to a drug overdose on her birthday - began his journey Friday. Kenneth Anderlitch plans to run 50 miles a day and hopes to raise $50,000 to benefit The post El Paso man begins his run across Texas appeared first on KVIA.
elpasomatters.org

The Week Ahead: Parade, lights and everything holidays

This is your weekend update – a few days early – as El Paso Matters helps you plan for family-friendly holiday events across the borderland starting on Thanksgiving Day. The Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade starts at 10 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, along Montana Avenue from Ochoa Street to Copia Street. This year’s theme is “Mardi Gras, El Paso Style” and the grand marshals are Jimmy Rogers Jr. and John Folmer. The parade will air live on KTSM Channel 9 and online at ktsm.com. Information: sunbowl.org/events/parade.
95.5 KLAQ

6 Cozy Cabins Near El Paso To Make it Feel Like Christmas

The holidays are here and while El Paso isn't exactly known as being a "winter wonderland", we still have some nice holiday weather. Luckily, there are different ways you can experience an actual winter wonderland. First, we have Winterfest happening in Downtown, and I hear that the rink has actual ice this year and there are high percentages of "snow".
cbs4local.com

El Pasoans get out to do last minute Thanksgiving grocery shopping

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Many El Pasoans were out making a final trip to the grocery store as they prepared for their Thanksgiving dinner. Inflation has increased the price of staple items. El Pasoans who were last-minute shopping told CBS4 inside the grocery store was hectic. "It felt...
