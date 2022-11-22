Here's what's comical...the title and the article uses - and seems to focus mainly on - the term "ghost gun"...as the horror element of the story. BUT...that's not what his charge encompassed. ("He is charged with *one* count of unlawful possession of a "machine gun," authorities said." .... without identifying "which" of those was the fully automatic, if any. The assembled Glocks on that table don't appear to have a switch attached. So....he probably had one switch / auto sear, not installed...with the Feds inflating the rest of the story. "Drum" magazines.... oooooh..... scary. 😂🤨)
"Yeah... scatter it on the table...remove the slides from a few of those, to increase how much of the table is taken up....make it all look 'scary'... then, take the picture." -- U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins. (Bruen: Text, History and Tradition. EPA v. West Virginia: Agencies can't legislate through regulations.)
Why on earth would anyone want 100s of rounds of ammunition when you could have 1000s?
Comments / 15