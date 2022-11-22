ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

College Cup hunting: Irish face storied rival in Elite Eight

Notre Dame women’s soccer will look to advance to its first College Cup since 2010 Saturday night when they take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in South Bend. The Tar Heels and Irish matchup is one of the most storied rivalries in women’s college soccer history. The two teams have played in the NCAA final no less than five times and in the semi-finals three more times.
