Read full article on original website
Related
Rescue Dogs Treated to Early Thanksgiving Feast While They Wait to Find Homes for the Holidays
Approximately 700 pounds of ingredients were transformed into a luxurious holiday meal for the dogs celebrating Thanksgiving at Best Friends Animal Society Thanksgiving came early for dozens of adorable dogs at the Best Friends Animal Society's sanctuary in Kanab, Utah. On Friday, the animal welfare organization treated its close to 400 residents to a carefully crafted meal from Chef Shon Foster of Sego Restaurant, which is located near the sanctuary. With the help of an anonymous donor, Chef Foster worked for over 26 hours with approximately 700 pounds...
I made $40,000 last year doing other people's laundry through a gig app. It's the perfect side hustle for a stay-at-home mom like me.
Channa Patridge earns $10 per bag of laundry plus 100% of customer tips on Hampr. She says she loves the flexibility of choosing the orders she wants.
My parents kept the same old blue trash can for 20 years, and it taught me a money lesson that's saved me thousands
Seeing her parents keep their old trash can when they could have easily afforded a new one showed her there's no sense replacing things you already own. It's a lesson that's saved her thousands.
These are the Thanksgiving foods you should never share with your dog
BALTIMORE -- Veterinarians see a spike in visits after Thanksgiving, according to the American Kennell Club. That's because a lot of common Turkey Day foods can be dangerous for dogs' health. As tempting as it is to share the holiday cheer with Fido, there are foods to absolutely keep away from them, according to the AKC. The club says while there are foods that are safe for dogs, you should avoid bones, sweets, alcohol, and foods high in fat to keep your pet safe. Here are some examples of common foods to avoid, as listed by the American Kennel Club:Turkey bones, skin, and...
Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Costco Have a Special Christmas Gift
Back when Black Friday meant people lining up outside of stores to battle for the hottest toys and cheap electronics, the holiday season sometimes produced a surprise winner. Maybe J.C. Penney had a good quarter because the traffic driven by more successful stores fed it customers or maybe an especially hot item powered an unlikely winner to a good season.
What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Holiday Activities for the Whole Family
With all your friends and family heading up for the holidays, it’s important to get out there and show there a little bit of what Michigan has to offer. Luckily, the Western Michigan Tourism Association has found tons of activities for the whole family. Stormcloud Brewing Co. is excited...
This Sleek Shark Robot Vacuum Is 'Better Than a Roomba,' According to Shoppers — and It's 35% Off
One customer was “both disgusted and happy” by how much pet hair it picked up Not a fan of vacuuming but want to keep your house clean? Then why not get a robot vacuum cleaner? Rather than you having to do the work, they'll handle it for you, taking the chore off your plate. In other words, no more backbreaking vacuuming with your old appliance. Right now, you can grab the Shark Ion Robot Vacuum for 35 percent off at Amazon, which brings the sale price down to...
Deal Alert! The Best Mascara We Tested Is Less Than $10 at Nordstrom Right Now
This Too Faced deal is too good to be true Now this is what we call a win-win! Every now and then we see a mega deal on a top-rated product that's so good, it stops us in our tracks. In this case, it's the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, which is currently 50 percent off at Nordstrom right this minute. While we're accustomed to seeing low, low prices on the products we like during Black Friday weekend, it's not every day that we find deep discounts...
Martha Stewart Shares Photos of Her Extensive Decorative Turkey Collection — Featuring 112 Different Turkeys!
The lifestyle expert shared two full carousels of photos of her turkey-themed Thanksgiving decorations on Instagram on Friday Martha Stewart revealed her decorative Thanksgiving turkeys on Instagram Friday — all 112 of them! The lifestyle mogul, 81, shared photos of her Turkey Day festivities — and incredible decor — on Friday. She celebrated on her farm along with family and friends. In two separate posts on Instagram, Stewart shared a series of photos highlighting her extensive collection of decorative turkeys. RELATED: Finally! Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here...
A Depressed Cat Named Fishtopher Has Made A Lot Of People Fall In Love
"Fishtopher is not a fish out of water, but he is out of sorts at the shelter. He is very sad and depressed and will only eat when he has company."
Fox17
WATCH: Bark Nation delivers Thanksgiving treats to pups at Muskegon Twp. shelter
MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Four-legged residents at a Muskegon Township animal shelter enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal of their own!. Dogs at Pound Buddies Animal Shelter were treated to KONGs stuffed with dog-friendly Thanksgiving food Thursday, courtesy of Bark Nation. The shelter posted a video to TikTok showing their adorable...
People
358K+
Followers
60K+
Post
223M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0