Florence Pugh Knows Exactly How To Rock a Daringly Sheer Dress in Gorgeous Photos From Governors Awards

By Giovana Gelhoren
 3 days ago
During the bumpy press tour for her newest movie Don’t Worry Darling , Florence Pugh proved she’s a one hell of a fashion queen. From a daring nipple-baring ensemble to a showstopping ethereal pink number , Pugh’s looks always bring a sense of cool and edge. Her newest look for the 2022 Governors Awards was no different.

For the big night, Pugh wore an almost totally sheer Victoria Beckham gown with white polka-dot details all around. She accessorized the look with her signature septum piercing and a gold statement necklace by Tiffany & Co, Glamour reported. As for her glam, she brought out her mysterious side with a slicked back wet hair moment, mauve lips and a champagne smoky eye.

Sharing some behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram , Pugh proved that — just like us — she can’t get enough of how good she looked. “Loved attending the Governors Awards the other night, I know I’m late but this dress is divine and I can’t get over it,” she wrote in the caption, posting a gallery of her pre-carpet in a semi-lit room.

“It takes a village!” she added, tagging her team that included Beckham, her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, her hairstylist Peter Lux and her makeup artists Alex Babsky.

The 13th annual Governors Award occurred last Saturday on Nov 19 and honored Back to the Future icon Michael J. Fox , Diane Warren, Peter Weir, and Euzhan Palcy.

Held at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Calif, nearly everyone arrived to show their support for those honored, and rock some incredible ensembles. Notable celebrities that joined Pugh on the carpet were Olivia Wilde, Jennifer Lawrence, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Mindy Kaling, Ana de Armas, Viola Davis, and Gabrielle Union, to name a few.

Though many of these stars brought the glamour, Pugh’s look was undeniably a stand out.

