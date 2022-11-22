Read full article on original website
News 12
Missing Bronx man returns home safe for Thanksgiving
A missing Bronx man was reunited with his family for Thanksgiving. Ibrihima Kaba, 57, suffers from memory loss due to a recent stroke. He went missing three days ago after leaving Bronx Care Hospital. “When I was in the office, he just walked away and disappeared. We looked at the...
Long Island family warns of RSV after child hospitalized with the virus
A family on Long Island is sharing their experience with RSV after two of their little girls came down with the virus.
theexaminernews.com
Cortlandt Family Grateful for Daughter’s Progress at Blythedale
Susan and Nicholas Milton have lots to be thankful for, not only this week when they will spend their first Thanksgiving at home with their 13-month-old daughter, Ava Grace, but every day. Gracie, as her parents call her, was born prematurely on Oct. 22, 2021, after only about 29 weeks...
Police: College student from Great Neck missing after checking in at airport in Rochester
The 19-year-old was last seen wearing a red colored jacket, black pants and a black knit hat. He was carrying a black backpack.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Hackensack University Medical Center Cardiac Surgeons Become First in World to Implant FDA-Approved Impella RP Flex Heart Pump in Human Patient
Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center cardiac surgeons Mark Anderson, M.D., chairman of the Department of Cardiac Surgery, and Yuriy Dudiy, M.D., became the first surgeons in the world to implant the recently FDA-approved Impella RP® Flex with SmartAssist® in a human patient, November 8, 2022. This first-in-human heart pump implantation was performed to treat right heart failure during a minimally invasive valve replacement procedure. The patient, a 71 year old woman, is doing well and is expected to be released from the hospital soon.
Worker, 27, dies in fall from Staten Island ShopRite building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 27-year-old male succumbed to his injuries Wednesday afternoon after a fall or jump from a building in New Dorp, police said. On Wednesday, at approximately 2:35 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of an aided individual at 2656 Hylan Blvd., a spokesperson for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information told the Advance/SILive.com.
'The sixth borough': How Westchester became a Democratic firewall in New York
Other suburban counties went red, but not New York City’s northern neighbor.
7 animals killed in house fire on Long Island
The fire started at the home on Gardner Avenue in Hicksville at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Nassau police: Inmate who died from overdose identified as Brooklyn man
Police identified the inmate who officials say died at the Nassau County Correctional Center as Nikita Pertsev, of Brooklyn.
Police charge 33-year-old with murder of another patient at Kingsboro Psychiatric Center
Police have charged 33-year-old Tysheen Ashby with the murder of another patient inside the Kingsboro Psychiatric Center.
Spotlight: Essex County woman becomes one of the most successful entrepreneurs in New Jersey
Bayoh, who escaped the civil war in her native country of Liberia when she was 13, has mission of bringing high quality food and services to urban communities.
NYPD: 16-year-old stabbed at Staten Island Mall; another teen arrested
Officers say two 16-year-olds got into an argument when one stabbed the other in the abdomen.
‘I just like putting smiles on people’s faces’: Brooklyn chef provides Thanksgiving meals for people in need on L train
Chef Bea, who has been cooking for over 15 years, helped hand out the food from the turkey, the candied yams and the stuffing that took her two days to prepare to make people feel loved.
Norwalk Man Charged With Insurance Fraud Over $27K Diamond Ring
A 44-year-old Connecticut man was arrested for filing a bogus insurance claim on a diamond ring valued at $27,000, authorities said. Fairfield County resident Duke Quarshie, of Norwalk, was issued a payment from Assurant Insurance Company in 2016 for a claim regarding the ring in New Jersey, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Shocking Death of Upstate New York Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father with ties to the Catskills, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh lost his life in the lower Hudson Valley. Police from Westchester County, New York responded to a one-car crash off the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In Yonkers, New York Crash. Dr. Ronel Cook died...
'The need is great': Roosevelt Youth Center seeks help to restock its food pantry shelves
The center handed out free Thanksgiving dinners in partnership with Mount Sinai Baptist Church.
N.J. schools superintendent dies in car accident
Englewood Schools Superintendent Ronel Cook died Sunday after a car accident in New York, authorities said. “During his short tenure with the school district, Dr. Cook demonstrated a true passion for education, our students, and our community,” said a statement from acting assistant superintendent Jennifer Sifuentes. “Our condolences go out to his family.”
Police: North Branford man arrested for stalking teen online for 2nd time
Christopher Green, of North Branford, is facing charges of electronic stalking and harassment.
News 12
Kensico Dam Plaza hosts Winter Wonderland Extravaganza to raise money for Westchester Parks Foundation
Westchester held its Winter Wonderland Extravaganza at the Kensico Dam Plaza on Friday. The 1.2-mile drive-thru experience is filled with thousands of lights, glowing snowballs and a candy cane lane. There was even a 100-foot fully immersive rainbow tunnel. Eight-year-old Chase kicked off the festivities with the pull of a...
News 12
County Executive Blakeman: Nassau County Jail inmate dies from drug overdose
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman says an inmate died of a drug overdose in the county jail this week. Detectives said the inmate suffered a "medical emergency" inside the East Meadow facility around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The inmate’s death comes about two months after Michael Sposato was named the corrections...
