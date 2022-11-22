ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Brittany Mahomes Has Never Looked More Glowing in Rare & Powerful Nearly Nude Photoshoot

By Alyssa K. Davis
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dpW68_0jKSS7DQ00

Brittany Mahomes is baring it all to show off her bump ahead of the birth of her baby boy. The former professional soccer player took to Instagram to show off her glowing maternity photos, and she looks nothing short of a radiant goddess.

Dressed in nothing but a white bra and a sheer, flowing robe adorned with pearls, Mahomes posed for a series of sultry shots that reminded everyone just how sexy and powerful women are — yes, even those who are carrying and have birthed children. The Kansas City Currents co-owner said it herself in the caption of her post: “As women, we are powerful. 🤍”

Friends and fans fawned over the glowing mama in the comments, with Whitney Simmons writing, “so beautiful 😭😭😭,” along with fans commenting “these are so beautiful britt!! 🥺🥺,” “A beautiful example of womanhood and motherhood. ❤️,” “I  can’t get over how gorgeous these all are. You, the energy, the art, all of it! ❤️,” and more.

The expecting mother shared another batch of maternity photos a few days before revealing the steamier pics. In these shots, she’s posing with her husband, NFL star Patrick Mahomes , and their 1-year-old daughter, Sterling. Brittany wore a longsleeved sheer black dress and showed off her pregnancy curves, and Patrick dressed in a simple pair of distressed jeans and a white henley shirt. Miss Sterling wore a black and white halter neck jumper that was nearly as cute as the little girl herself.

The Mahomes are expected to welcome their second child in early 2023 — we hope Brittany has more jaw-dropping pregnancy photos in store for us before then!

These celebs have the fiercest pregnancy style, and we can’t stop staring .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T8GZy_0jKSS7DQ00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
People

Brittany Mahomes Bares Her Baby Bump in Side-by-Side Photos from Both Pregnancies: 'Not Even Close'

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby together, a son Brittany Mahomes is taking a side-by-side look at both of her pregnancies. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a photo on her Instagram Story Tuesday comparing her current baby bump with her son on the way to her bump when she was pregnant with daughter Sterling Skye, now 20 months. In the side-by-side photo, Brittany, who is expecting her baby boy with husband Patrick Mahomes, poses for a mirror selfie, first showing her current bump while in a workout...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Stuns In Slinky Silver Dress For Odell Beckham Jr.’s Birthday: Photo

Lori Harvey did not disappoint with her outfit choice at NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.‘s birthday party on Saturday, November 5. The 25-year-old model showed up to Mother Wolf in Hollywood, Calif. in a gorgeous slinky silver dress. Lori’s outfit showcased her naturally thin body that her fans usually get a glimpse at on her Instagram. Lori paired her look with chic white heels that gave her some height for the star-studded affair.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Preview: Thomas Is Busted — and He’s Not the Only One!

Instead of uniting a bride and groom, Taylor and Ridge’s wedding is going to tear apart an entire family. What The Bold and the Beautiful has in store for the week of November 28 promises to change the dynamics of the Forresters so much that it just might — gulp — explode the nuclear family. As Ridge and Taylor’s nuptials get underway, Steffy’s heart is in her chest. She’s hoping against hope that Thomas will step up and confess that he made the call to CPS that inspired him to dumb Brooke. Failing that, Steffy is banking on her mother to do the right thing.
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
HollywoodLife

Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
ComicBook

Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party

Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS

“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
NASHVILLE, TN
SheKnows

SheKnows

80K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy