Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
Black Friday boosts local economy despite inflation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Deals and steals drew shoppers from their turkey-induced slumber this Black Friday and one family headed to Central Plaza in Lawton to take advantage of the sales. “My daughter smashed her phone to bits, we had to get her another one... I’m impatient, I don’t like...
kswo.com
East Lawton Subway latest victim of burglary
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three people broke into the Subway on the east side of Lawton just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. Officials with Subway said the individuals stole a safe containing several hundred dollars. According to the manager, it all happened in a span of thirty minutes. He said they...
This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State
This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
kswo.com
Altus police searching for ‘peeping tom’
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who was seen lurking around a home. Police say they took a report of a “peeping tom” in the neighborhood near Jackson County Memorial Hospital on November 21. Cameras...
kswo.com
Local dispensary robbed, Crime Stoppers asking for tips
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton marijuana dispensary was recently robbed by two people and Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is asking for help. In a surveillance video released by Crime Stoppers, you can see two people break into the High Octane Dispensary at 1907 W. Gore Blvd. and begin stealing products from the shelves.
Chief Drive-In Theatre in Chickasha, OK. Is Showing Your Favorite Christmas Movies
It's quickly becoming known around the Sooner State and the Nation as Christmas Town U.S.A. If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit this year there's no better place to go than Chickasha, Oklahoma. You'll find all kinds of festive family fun in this cheerful and friendly holiday hometown....
Family of missing 69-year-old Oklahoma man pleads for help finding him
Authorities said they found Bruce Benson's phone, wallet, and keys in his truck, which was unlocked.
What Wichita Falls Restaurants Are Open for Thanksgiving in 2022?
Tomorrow is turkey day and some folks need a place to eat. Here is where you can enjoy a good meal in town. I'll be heading down to Arlington for the Cowboys game tomorrow and will be driving back to Wichita Falls after that is done. Hopefully, one of these places is not too busy when I get back into town tomorrow. However, I know they will be. By the time I get back, everyone is sick of being cooped up in the house all day and wants something other than turkey.
kswo.com
A Lawton woman scored two nominations in the Native American Music Awards
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Richelle Darby Garcia is celebrating quite the accomplishment, she was a double nominee in the Native American Music Awards. “The best Christian single of the year was victory highway and that feature Chuck Pierce and the second one for the best single of the year was called no more trail of tears and which features Jones Swallow,” Garcia said.
comancheok.net
Overpass to be named after local soldier
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) will be honoring the late Rodney Aaron Hagan, SGT of the United States Army and Comanche High School graduate for his service to his country. Senator Chris Kidd will dedicate the Rodney Aaron Hagan Memorial Hwy 7 overpass on Nov. 29 at 2 p.m.
waurikanewsjournal.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Report
Gutierrez, Andrew Javier of Waurika, OK; DOB 5/22/88; Rape First Degree. Haynes, Jesse Shay of Ringling, OK; DOB 5/17/81; Failure to maintain security. Huynh, Phong Thanh of Arlington, OK; DOB 10/30/73; Driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; Defective vehicle; Failure to maintain security. Arrested 11/17/22. Loman, David Wayne of...
Bitcoin theft suspect gets probation revoked
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An employee claiming to have been robbed of thousands of dollars in Bitcoin gets probation revoked. Timothy Paul Sears, 42, pleaded guilty to Theft over $2,500 and under $30K. His probation was revoked for failing to meet the terms of his probation. According to the arrest affidavit, on Oct. 18, 2019, […]
kswo.com
UPDATE: House fire victim dies of her injuries
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department says a woman taken to the hospital from a house fire last week has died from her injuries. Lea Yourist has been identified as the victim. Officials say she passed away on Tuesday night. Firefighters were called to the home at 2205...
kswo.com
Family wants answers after loved ones death
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of a Lawton woman who died in the Comanche County Detention Center now has her autopsy report. The autopsy lists the cause of death for Vanessa Thorpe as cirrhosis of the liver. Her manner of death was ruled natural. But her family said there’s...
kswo.com
Person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man ended up being flown to OU Health Center in Oklahoma City on Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bike. Emergency crews were sent to 16th and Cache Road a little after 9 a.m. after receiving reports of a person being hit by a vehicle.
kswo.com
Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry prepares to feed hundreds on Thanksgiving
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry is getting ready to fill empty bellies for the annual Thanksgiving meal Thursday in Lawton. Volunteers started preparing for the big day on Wednesday. HHFM Director Keshonna Davis said they expect to feed around 400-500 people, and that doesn’t include deliveries.
Alleged thief returns stolen items with note
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An alleged burglar was arrested after he reportedly returned the stolen property with a note. According to the arrest warrant, on May 12, 2022, Wichita County deputies responded to a burglary on Bacon Switch Road. The victim reported several items stolen from his house, garage and yard. A few weeks later, […]
Comments / 0