Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Santa Claus arrives in Chippewa Falls
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Santa Claus came to town, and Mrs. Claus too. Santa Claus is at the Central Lutheran Church until 3:00 p.m. Friday. Santa will be just across the street from the church every Saturday in Dec. until Christmas. He says it brings him joy to see the kids happy after a challenging couple of years.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday, November 25th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The prep boys hockey season kicks off with Memorial hosting Superior and Chippewa Falls hosting Verona. Also, the UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team finishes their two-game week with a home matchup against Northland.
WEAU-TV 13
Saving Grace Lutheran Church holds their 5th annual Thanksgiving dinner
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Saving Grace Lutheran Church held it’s 5th annual Thanksgiving dinner for the community Thursday afternoon. They served all the Thanksgiving classics, and guests were able to dine in or take the meals to go. In the 5th the church holds their dinner, they estimated...
WEAU-TV 13
Shoppers visit Menards for Black Friday deals, Enchanted Forest
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In the Chippewa Valley, Menards opened its doors at 6:00 a.m. Friday for its Black Friday sale. The General Manager for the store by Oakwood Mall, Mike Anderson, says the sale brought in a crowd comparable to what the store sees on a typical Saturday. He says operations ran smoothly with extra staff on hand to help out customers, adding the wide selection is what makes the store a consumer go-to.
WEAU-TV 13
Festival Foods holds their 15th annual Turkey Trot
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Festival Foods held its 15th annual Turkey Trot, kicking things off at the traditions new start line over at the Eau Claire YMCA Thanksgiving morning. Participants laced up their sneakers and braved the morning chill to support two non-profits. “We’re raising money for two great...
WEAU-TV 13
Holiday food and safety tips
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -On Thanksgiving, there’s plenty of iconic foods for the holiday from cranberries to pumpkin pie and of course turkey. The main star, however, should be safety. To get your turkey from the store to ready-to-eat, it takes some planning. Step 1: thawing the holiday bird.
WEAU-TV 13
Tommy’s Express Car Wash offering a free car wash on Black Friday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A car wash in Eau Claire is offering a free car wash, on this Black Friday only. Tommy’s Express is offering free car washes on Friday at their location on Clairemont Avenue until they close at 7:00 p.m. Friday night. A social post via...
Trempealeau family tree farm closing ahead of Christmas season, family hopeful for the future
TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WKBT) — For many families, cutting down your own Christmas tree is tradition. If its yours– you might be seeing fewer options. Lamke Tree Farm, a family business in Trempealeau, is closing its gates ahead of the season. “This would be our 58th year being open,” said Paul Lamke, a second generation tree farmer. “Every year that I...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire City Council approves multiple agenda items
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a public hearing Monday night, the Eau Claire City Council met Tuesday afternoon to vote on the city of Eau Claire’s next budget. At Tuesday’s meeting, the Eau Claire City Council unanimously approved the 2023 budget. Also approved by the Eau Claire City Council during Tuesday’s meeting, the five-year capital improvement plan for 2023 through 2027.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man accused of stealing, killing dog sentenced
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man accused of stealing a dog and killing it is sentenced in Chippewa County court. Nov. 23, 2022 court records show 40-year-old Joshua Erickson of Eau Claire is sentenced to five years in prison and two years extended supervision. Erickson pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including mistreatment of animals causing death.
WEAU-TV 13
WisDOT seeking public input on Clark County resurfacing project
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public involvement meeting in effort to gather input on a proposed project. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the project is on Wisconsin Highway 73 from the Rock Creek Bridge to Wisconsin Highway 29 East in Clark County.
WEAU-TV 13
3 people hurt in Pepin County head-on crash Tuesday evening
DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - Three people are hurt after a head-on crash near Durand Tuesday evening. The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 10 near the intersection with Highway 25. According to a release, a vehicle driven by a 36-year-old Durand...
Vehicles Heading in Opposite Directions Collide Near Winona
Goodview, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash near Winona sent three people to the hospital Thursday evening. The State Patrol incident report indicates a Ford Focus, driven by 18-year-old Jayden Jessie of Winona, was traveling south on Hwy. 61 and a GMC Terrain, operated by 53-year-old Melissa Markusen of St. Paul was traveling north on 61.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man arrested on suspicion of 6th OWI, possession of cocaine
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody for suspected OWI in Eau Claire County. The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested 42-year-old Keith Fox of Eau Claire after a traffic stop early Saturday morning. According to a release, a trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding at 1:02 a.m. Saturday...
After public outcry, Somali in western Wisconsin withdraw request to broadcast call to prayer
BARRON, Wis. — After public outcry, the Somali community in the small western Wisconsin city of Barron has withdrawn a request to city council to publicly broadcast their call to prayer from the area’s two mosques. Last Tuesday, more than a dozen spoke out against the agenda item at the city council meeting, the Wisconsin Public Radio reported. The rhetoric...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Office of Rural Health Recognizes Local Physician Assistant as Wisconsin Rural Health Hero
The Wisconsin Office of Rural Health has recognized a local physician assistant as a Wisconsin Rural Health Hero. Michael Conard worked for Memorial Medical Center-Neillsville for seven years before it became Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville. Michael decided to stay on through the transition and has remained at MMC-Neillsville to this day.
wwisradio.com
Possible Record Breaking Buck Bagged in Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — An Eau Claire hunter has bagged a ten-point buck that he thinks might be a new record in the county for a vertical bow. Bobby Pagel says he first spotted the buck on his father’s property last month and he has been chasing it ever since. He finally tracked down the buck November fifth. The buck had a 22-and-a-half inch antler spread. Wisconsin’s gun deer season starts this weekend.
WEAU-TV 13
People identified in fatal Clark County crash
TOWNSHIP OF MAYVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities have released the names of people involved in a fatal crash in Clark County that left one dead, and others hurt. According to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the name of the person who died at the scene was 25-year-old Tracy Anderson of Medford. The name of the driver is 32-year-old Patrick Davis and the other occupants were 25-year-old Susan Sherwood and 41-year-old Serapio V. Terrones III.
WEAU-TV 13
Fans gather to watch USA vs. England World Cup match
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 2022 World Cup is underway, and soccer fans in the Chippewa Valley gathered Friday to cheer on the United States. Dooley’s Pub on Water Street in Eau Claire hosted a watch party for Team USA’s match with England. The two teams played to a 0-0 draw, the second draw of the tournament for the United States.
wpr.org
Request to play Muslim call to prayer in Barron met with strong opposition
Somali residents in the rural northern Wisconsin city of Barron are withdrawing a request to play an amplified Muslim call to prayer from two mosques after the idea drew stiff opposition from some residents at a recent city council meeting. Barron is home to a community of around 470 Somali...
Comments / 0