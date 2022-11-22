ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Santa Claus arrives in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Santa Claus came to town, and Mrs. Claus too. Santa Claus is at the Central Lutheran Church until 3:00 p.m. Friday. Santa will be just across the street from the church every Saturday in Dec. until Christmas. He says it brings him joy to see the kids happy after a challenging couple of years.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
SportScene 13 for Friday, November 25th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The prep boys hockey season kicks off with Memorial hosting Superior and Chippewa Falls hosting Verona. Also, the UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team finishes their two-game week with a home matchup against Northland.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Shoppers visit Menards for Black Friday deals, Enchanted Forest

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In the Chippewa Valley, Menards opened its doors at 6:00 a.m. Friday for its Black Friday sale. The General Manager for the store by Oakwood Mall, Mike Anderson, says the sale brought in a crowd comparable to what the store sees on a typical Saturday. He says operations ran smoothly with extra staff on hand to help out customers, adding the wide selection is what makes the store a consumer go-to.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Festival Foods holds their 15th annual Turkey Trot

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Festival Foods held its 15th annual Turkey Trot, kicking things off at the traditions new start line over at the Eau Claire YMCA Thanksgiving morning. Participants laced up their sneakers and braved the morning chill to support two non-profits. “We’re raising money for two great...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Holiday food and safety tips

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -On Thanksgiving, there’s plenty of iconic foods for the holiday from cranberries to pumpkin pie and of course turkey. The main star, however, should be safety. To get your turkey from the store to ready-to-eat, it takes some planning. Step 1: thawing the holiday bird.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Trempealeau family tree farm closing ahead of Christmas season, family hopeful for the future

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WKBT) — For many families, cutting down your own Christmas tree is tradition. If its yours– you might be seeing fewer options. Lamke Tree Farm, a family business in Trempealeau, is closing its gates ahead of the season. “This would be our 58th year being open,” said Paul Lamke, a second generation tree farmer. “Every year that I...
TREMPEALEAU, WI
Eau Claire City Council approves multiple agenda items

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a public hearing Monday night, the Eau Claire City Council met Tuesday afternoon to vote on the city of Eau Claire’s next budget. At Tuesday’s meeting, the Eau Claire City Council unanimously approved the 2023 budget. Also approved by the Eau Claire City Council during Tuesday’s meeting, the five-year capital improvement plan for 2023 through 2027.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Eau Claire man accused of stealing, killing dog sentenced

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man accused of stealing a dog and killing it is sentenced in Chippewa County court. Nov. 23, 2022 court records show 40-year-old Joshua Erickson of Eau Claire is sentenced to five years in prison and two years extended supervision. Erickson pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including mistreatment of animals causing death.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WisDOT seeking public input on Clark County resurfacing project

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public involvement meeting in effort to gather input on a proposed project. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the project is on Wisconsin Highway 73 from the Rock Creek Bridge to Wisconsin Highway 29 East in Clark County.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
3 people hurt in Pepin County head-on crash Tuesday evening

DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - Three people are hurt after a head-on crash near Durand Tuesday evening. The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 10 near the intersection with Highway 25. According to a release, a vehicle driven by a 36-year-old Durand...
PEPIN COUNTY, WI
Vehicles Heading in Opposite Directions Collide Near Winona

Goodview, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash near Winona sent three people to the hospital Thursday evening. The State Patrol incident report indicates a Ford Focus, driven by 18-year-old Jayden Jessie of Winona, was traveling south on Hwy. 61 and a GMC Terrain, operated by 53-year-old Melissa Markusen of St. Paul was traveling north on 61.
WINONA, MN
After public outcry, Somali in western Wisconsin withdraw request to broadcast call to prayer

BARRON, Wis. — After public outcry, the Somali community in the small western Wisconsin city of Barron has withdrawn a request to city council to publicly broadcast their call to prayer from the area’s two mosques. Last Tuesday, more than a dozen spoke out against the agenda item at the city council meeting, the Wisconsin Public Radio reported. The rhetoric...
BARRON, WI
Possible Record Breaking Buck Bagged in Eau Claire

(Eau Claire, WI) — An Eau Claire hunter has bagged a ten-point buck that he thinks might be a new record in the county for a vertical bow. Bobby Pagel says he first spotted the buck on his father’s property last month and he has been chasing it ever since. He finally tracked down the buck November fifth. The buck had a 22-and-a-half inch antler spread. Wisconsin’s gun deer season starts this weekend.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
People identified in fatal Clark County crash

TOWNSHIP OF MAYVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities have released the names of people involved in a fatal crash in Clark County that left one dead, and others hurt. According to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the name of the person who died at the scene was 25-year-old Tracy Anderson of Medford. The name of the driver is 32-year-old Patrick Davis and the other occupants were 25-year-old Susan Sherwood and 41-year-old Serapio V. Terrones III.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
Fans gather to watch USA vs. England World Cup match

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 2022 World Cup is underway, and soccer fans in the Chippewa Valley gathered Friday to cheer on the United States. Dooley’s Pub on Water Street in Eau Claire hosted a watch party for Team USA’s match with England. The two teams played to a 0-0 draw, the second draw of the tournament for the United States.
EAU CLAIRE, WI

