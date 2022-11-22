Read full article on original website
Shop local: Plans for Wheeling’s Small Business Saturday
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Hopefully you aren’t all shopped out from Black Friday because it’s about to be Small Business Saturday. It’s the perfect chance to visit those local shops and find some perfect gifts for everyone on your list. As a bonus, you’re supporting businesses that help our area each and every day. Small businesses […]
WTOV 9
Plenty of eager shoppers converge on The Highlands for Black Friday
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Major deals made people set their alarms early and stand in lines to get the best ones Friday at The Highlands. Cabela's was one of the stores with huge discounts that had 500 people standing in line before its 5 a.m. opening. And people weren't messing around. The front of the line had been camping out since 4 p.m. Thanksgiving night and others arrived before the sun came up.
WTOV 9
Small Business Saturday important to Belmont County businesses
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — When you think of retail shopping this time of year, Black Friday probably comes to mind. But local shops are ready for Small Business Saturday, which is one of the busiest and crucial days of the year. “A lot of them depend on this weekend...
WTOV 9
NEWS9 Special Assignment: Coke Plant families
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A cold day in February brought word no one expected. The closing of the Coke Plant in Follansbee. It brought up just how fragile the life of a steelworker can be these days. "What happened to us was all of the sudden. The plant was...
WTRF
Thousands of shoppers flood to Cabela’s at The Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some rain did not stop shoppers from staking out overnight at The Highlands. Cabela’s opened their doors at 5 AM. And by 6:00 a.m., store officials say they counted 2,000 people!. Shoppers were seeking out camo hoodies being sold for $19.72 and kayak-paddle...
WTOV 9
NEWS9 Special Assignment: How the Coke plant's closure is affecting Follansbee
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The announcement of the closing of the Coke plant in Follansbee came in February. What's happened to the prospects for the property since then?. When the plant closed back in the spring, it was obvious there would be impacts on the town of Follansbee. "What...
WTOV 9
Thanksgiving Eve a popular time for pizza sales
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — It is one of the busiest days for pizza sales around the U.S., behind on Super Bowl Sunday, New Year’s Eve, and Halloween. The Thanksgiving holiday is a surprisingly good time for the pizza business. In fact, it is one of the industry’s biggest...
WTOV 9
Taking a look inside the 'festival' part of Oglebay's lights display
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The holiday spirit has been emanating from Oglebay Resort as the Festival of Lights displays shine on, but if you are looking for more than just the Christmas lights, the park is loaded with holiday activities. In conjunction with the light displays, Oglebay has added...
weelunk.com
Cheers to Vue 42 – Wheeling’s Newest Cocktail Bar!
Vue 42, Centre Market’s new cocktail bar, wants to know: Is it cocktail hour yet?. After nearly four months of drink crafting, menu building, and renovations at their historic Market Street location, Vue 42 opened its doors to the public on Friday, November 4 with a grand opening event featuring live music from local artist Haley Bundy.
Beaver County Christmas display vandalized again, causes hundreds of dollars in damage
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A popular Beaver County holiday display has been vandalized for the second time this week. “Be a man. This is childish,” said Emmett Santillo. Santillo has been putting up the massive light display since 1994 and has over 200,000 lights and 400 decorations. He says on Wednesday, in the veil of night, someone came into his yard and cut the wires off several displays.
Local tavern offering free Thanksgiving meals
The Brickhouse Tavern on Midlothian Boulevard across from Schwebel's will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner starting at 4:30 p.m.
WTOV 9
Weirton Ministerial Association preps for community dinner
Weirton, W.Va. — Not everyone is fortunate to eat a Thanksgiving meal at home on this day, The Weirton Ministerial Association has been preparing all week to change that. A labor of love from the community and ministries across the city of Weirton provided over 500 meals to senior citizens, first responders and anyone who couldn’t make it out.
Massive Christmas lights display vandalized for 2nd time
NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A massive Christmas display at a home in North Sewickley Township was targeted and damaged again Tuesday night.There are more than 400 lighted decorations outside Emmett Santillo's home on Mercer Road. Overnight on Friday, Santillo and North Sewickley Township police said a few wires were cut."Why?" Santillo said. "Why would somebody do that?"Santillo said when he was checking on his lights on Wednesday morning, he noticed even more wires were cut."Obviously, the Grinch came back and visited again," he said. "It's kind of sad these types of people would behave this way. It's truly petty."Santillo started decorating...
Unleaded 88 gas still $1.99 at Sheetz, but is it safe for your car?
All Sheetz convenience stores are offering gasoline for only $1.99 a gallon, but there is a catch. The blend of gas on sale is unleaded 88. Triple-A spokesperson Jim Garrity says not every car takes it.
whbc.com
Addition to HOF Village Restaurant Row: Pizza Oven
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A local favorite is joining the other planned eateries in the Hall of Fame Village. Pizza Oven is planning a football-themed restaurant for the Fan Engagement Zone, set to open next Spring. That’ll make it 11 Stark County locations for the locally-based...
WTOV 9
Weirton Senior Center hosts Thanksgiving meal
Weirton, WV — "This has kind of been a staple for the community. This is all inclusive for everybody, anybody that wants to come out and eat, they're more than welcome.” Said Captain Gene Hunt of The Salvation Army. The dinner has been taking place for decades and...
Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In Pittsburgh
Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed in January, sparking national interest after a bus and six cars were caught in the incident, injuring 10 people. The bridge opened in 1973 over a large ravine in Frick Park in Pittsburgh's East End. Although there were no fatalities in the collapse, local residents were forced to evacuate their homes after a gas leak was discovered following the collapse.
Local farmer pleased with above-average yield this year
This week, farmer Ward Campbell harvested his corn field on his Jackson Township farm.
WTOV 9
Officials in Jefferson County finalizing proposals for Appalachia grant funding
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — With House Bill 377 – also known as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's Appalachia Grant -- in mind, commissioners in Jefferson County recently compiled a list of potential projects needed in the county, ranked them, and will have a meeting to finalize which projects best serve the county.
