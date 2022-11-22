Amarillo upgrading utility billing system, temporarily not accepting payments beginning Nov. 30

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said that its Utility Billing Department will not be able to accept payments starting at 5 p.m. on Nov. 30. and going through Dec. 2

According to the city, its billing department will not be able to receive payments so the city can complete an upgrade on its billing system.

The city said there will be no interruptions to water service from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2.

“As the Utility Billing Department improves its technology and computer billing system for our customers, there will be a temporary impact to the payment process,” said COA Utility Billing Manager Jennifer Gonzalez. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers as we continue to provide the best level of service possible.

Officials with the city said when the upgrade to the billing system is complete there will be no change to current accounts.