Auzzie Dodson remembers feeling curious, excited and a little overwhelmed during their first trip to an immersive art exhibition. This was about a year and a half ago at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee. Dodson went with three friends, one of whom was having a birthday. The focus of the show was artist Vincent van Gogh — specifically, 300 of his paintings, animated and splashed on massive screens.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO