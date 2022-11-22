Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
Cream City Classic from 11/26 to 11/28Adrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
Oconomowoc kicks off 11th annual German Christmas Market
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The music, festive, the food, oh so flavorful, and the German culture on full display. Friday, Nov. 25, the city of Oconomowoc kicked off the holiday season with their 11th annual German Christmas Market. Organizers estimate the three-day market will see close to 30,000 people...
West Allis restaurant provides free Thanksgiving meals to the community
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- They say that food tastes better when you share it with friends, and on Thursday, a West Allis restaurant took that to the next level. To celebrate Thanksgiving, Wrestling Taco owner Nicole Deback and her family spent days preparing a full traditional meal for members of the community.
'Love in action': Hundreds enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at Breaking Bread community feast
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An advocacy group made sure everybody could grab a hot meal and warm clothes Thursday on Milwaukee's north side. Hundreds attended the Breaking Bread Community Feast and donation drive, hosted by Dream Team United MKE. Thursday's event was the fourth year of Breaking Bread, held in...
4th annual community Thanksgiving: Breaking bread and building friendships
On the corner of 35th and Center, the annual Breaking Bread Community Thanksgiving Feast took place from noon to 3 p.m.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
Leaves collected in Milwaukee turned into rich compost
MILWAUKEE — This year, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works picked up about 10,000 tons of leaves during their annual leaf collection, but the life cycle of the leaves restarts after DPW picks them up. All of Milwaukee's leaves are taken to the Orchard Ridge Composting facility in Menomonee...
Milwaukee outdoor gear shop wants consumers to shop sustainably
The Milwaukee Outdoor Indoor exchange hopes to encourage people to shop sustainably on Black Friday.
Support small businesses at Brookfield's Holiday Craft & Gift Expo this weekend
With Black Friday nearing its end, shoppers are already turning their attention to small business Saturday.
Local restaurant offers traditional Thanksgiving meal for those dining out this holiday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One local restaurant offered a traditional Thanksgiving meal for people looking to avoid the kitchen on Thursday. "This was what was open, and when we pulled up, we were amazed at how many cars were there. It was crazy," Illinois resident Bridget Lucius said about her first impression of Coach's Pub N' Grill on S. 13th Street.
Wisconsin Center’s Next Immersive Experience Is ‘The Nutcracker’
Get ready for another immersive experience in Milwaukee. “The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle,” is premiering this holiday season in 12 cities across North America, including a stop in Milwaukee at the Wisconsin Center from Dec. 1-31. Produced by Lighthouse Immersive in partnership with Storywall Entertainment and presented...
'People think we're crazy': First in line outside Lakefront Brewery set to wait 13+ hours
MILWAUKEE — The Black Friday Eve line, or lack thereof, outside the Best Buy in Greenfield painted a much different picture than the same store in 2019, where a line wrapped around the building. It was a similar story at a Target in West Allis Thursday evening. Stanchions were...
Brookfield neighborhood Turkey Bowl makes a community feel like family
A Brookfield neighborhood's annual Turkey Bowl played on Thanksgiving has made a community feel like family.
McBob's Pub & Grill anticipates serving free Thanksgiving meals to about 300 local veterans
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Many people are gathering at home this holiday season to eat a delicious Thanksgiving meal with their loved ones, but some are not so lucky--that's why a local pub has continued to host their annual meal giveaway to veterans in the Milwaukee area. On Thursday,...
Today's Talker: Which Thanksgiving side dishes are the best?
We're one day out from Thanksgiving and it's about that time we pull out the stretchy pants for all we're going to eat tomorrow!
Immersive exhibitions of classic art prove divisive — and lucrative
Auzzie Dodson remembers feeling curious, excited and a little overwhelmed during their first trip to an immersive art exhibition. This was about a year and a half ago at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee. Dodson went with three friends, one of whom was having a birthday. The focus of the show was artist Vincent van Gogh — specifically, 300 of his paintings, animated and splashed on massive screens.
Visit the North Pole right here in Milwaukee thanks to Ballpark Commons
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Santa isn't the only one coming to town this holiday season: The whole dang North Pole is coming, too, thanks to The Enchanted North Pole hosted at Ballpark Commons beginning Friday, Dec. 2.
It's a Celtic Christmas shopping experience at Milwaukee's Tralee Imports
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) - -One way to make Irish eyes smile is by giving a holiday gift from Milwaukee's Tralee Imports. Shelves are being stocked right now at one of the city's premier spots to buy foods and gifts from Ireland. The store will officially be ready on Saturday, Nov....
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Pumpkin the kitten! 😻
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A cuteness overload took place on CBS 58 as Pumpkin was introduced as the Pet of the Week!. Pumpkin is a two-month-old kitten currently being housed at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee Campus and is ready to find his forever home. Gina Mitchell from WHS joined...
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
