Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Oconomowoc kicks off 11th annual German Christmas Market

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The music, festive, the food, oh so flavorful, and the German culture on full display. Friday, Nov. 25, the city of Oconomowoc kicked off the holiday season with their 11th annual German Christmas Market. Organizers estimate the three-day market will see close to 30,000 people...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
CBS 58

West Allis restaurant provides free Thanksgiving meals to the community

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- They say that food tastes better when you share it with friends, and on Thursday, a West Allis restaurant took that to the next level. To celebrate Thanksgiving, Wrestling Taco owner Nicole Deback and her family spent days preparing a full traditional meal for members of the community.
WEST ALLIS, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Leaves collected in Milwaukee turned into rich compost

MILWAUKEE — This year, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works picked up about 10,000 tons of leaves during their annual leaf collection, but the life cycle of the leaves restarts after DPW picks them up. All of Milwaukee's leaves are taken to the Orchard Ridge Composting facility in Menomonee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Wisconsin Center’s Next Immersive Experience Is ‘The Nutcracker’

Get ready for another immersive experience in Milwaukee. “The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle,” is premiering this holiday season in 12 cities across North America, including a stop in Milwaukee at the Wisconsin Center from Dec. 1-31. Produced by Lighthouse Immersive in partnership with Storywall Entertainment and presented...
MILWAUKEE, WI
captimes.com

Immersive exhibitions of classic art prove divisive — and lucrative

Auzzie Dodson remembers feeling curious, excited and a little overwhelmed during their first trip to an immersive art exhibition. This was about a year and a half ago at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee. Dodson went with three friends, one of whom was having a birthday. The focus of the show was artist Vincent van Gogh — specifically, 300 of his paintings, animated and splashed on massive screens.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Visit the North Pole right here in Milwaukee thanks to Ballpark Commons

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Santa isn't the only one coming to town this holiday season: The whole dang North Pole is coming, too, thanks to The Enchanted North Pole hosted at Ballpark Commons beginning Friday, Dec. 2.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Pumpkin the kitten! 😻

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A cuteness overload took place on CBS 58 as Pumpkin was introduced as the Pet of the Week!. Pumpkin is a two-month-old kitten currently being housed at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee Campus and is ready to find his forever home. Gina Mitchell from WHS joined...
MILWAUKEE, WI

