Richmond County, GA

WJBF

Attempted murder suspect shot during Burke County standoff booked in detention center after hospital release

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The attempted murder suspect from Baltimore, Maryland, who was shot during a stand-off in Burke County, has been released from the hospital Thursday afternoon, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, Kevin McCardell, 33, physically assaulted a woman who he shares two children with and held her […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect in Burke County standoff loses leg from shooting

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The suspect in the Burke County standoff and hostage situation last week, is still in the hospital from the incident. According to authorities, Kevin McCardell, 33, the suspect was shot during the standoff and is still in the hospital and expected to be released next week. McCardell will be transferred to Burke County jail and will be granted a bond hearing.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta 23-year-old shot dead in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was riding through Riverview Park looking for deer Wednesday night. She found a dead man instead. Kevon D. Carlisle, 23, of Augusta, had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. His body was found...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

After being shot, deputy finds support in journey to recovery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County deputy shot in the line of duty could be home this week in time for the holidays. Michael Cole has been in the hospital after a suspect shot him in the face during a standoff. Considering the circumstances, he’s doing better than anyone expected.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Man arrested over kidnapping, burglary in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a kidnapping and burglary case. According to authorities, Corrin Jeffrey Cannon, 25, was arrested Monday and charged with burglary in the first degree and kidnapping, for the incident that occurred on Nov. 14. According...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Aiken County authorities investigating Thanksgiving Eve shooting death

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WACH) --- The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of an Augusta, Georgia man. North Augusta Department of Public Safety Officers responded to Riverview Park Wednesday night after a car was found down an embankment. Officers say the driver of the vehicle was...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF.com

Third murder suspect wanted in shooting death of Augusta man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a murder suspect. 19-year-old Ricard Daggett is wanted in reference to the murder of 46-year-old Ahmed Jabari Hill Sr., that occurred on Tullocks Hill Drive, November 20th. Daggett was last seen...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Report: Fire at Ward, SC plant

WARD, S.C. (WFXG) - FOX54 is receiving information about a major fire at a plant in Ward, South Carolina. Details are limited at this time, but an eyewitness tells FOX54 that the fire is extremely large. Law enforcement is unable to provide any more information. FOX54 has a crew on...
WARD, SC
WJBF.com

Police release video of over 20 shoplifters storming Walmart

Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than a dozen shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive items. Police release video of over 20 shoplifters storming …. Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than a dozen shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County coroner’s investigates 2nd weekend shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating another weekend shooting that left one man dead. Coroner Mark Bowen says Lance Coleman, 49, of Augusta, was shot at least one time on the 2900 block of Larkspur Drive on Nov. 20 around 10:01 p.m. ELSEWHERE IN...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Richmond county coroner investigates Larkspur drive murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating the shooting of an Augusta man which led to his death death two days later. The coroner's office tells FOX54 the incident happened on Sunday, November 20th around 10:00pm. 49-year-old Lance Coleman was shot at least one time on...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

2nd suspect arrested in Glenn Hills killing of 46-year-old man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Tuesday arrested a second suspect in a slaying in the Glenn Hills neighborhood, one of two fatal shootings over the weekend in Augusta. Stephanie Overton, 38, was arrested on a murder charge and was booked into Richmond County jail, according to jail records. According...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

S.C. plant caught fire, causing severe damage on Thanksgiving

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pet food plant caught fire on Thanksgiving, destroying multiple parts of the facility in Saluda County. According to Luke Downing, Saluda County Fire Service Coordinator, the fire was called in around 2 p.m., on Thursday, located at 271 Valpro Road. Valley Proteins, LLC provides services...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Suspect wanted after shooting incident at Tobacco Road SRP

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Deputies were called to the SRP Federal Credit Union located at 2215 Tobacco Road for a shooting incident. According to investigators, the man pictured, hit an ATM multiple times with his hands. He also allegedly flicked off and fired multiple shots at the machine’s camera. As of right now there is […]
AUGUSTA, GA

