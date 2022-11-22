Read full article on original website
Attempted murder suspect shot during Burke County standoff booked in detention center after hospital release
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The attempted murder suspect from Baltimore, Maryland, who was shot during a stand-off in Burke County, has been released from the hospital Thursday afternoon, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, Kevin McCardell, 33, physically assaulted a woman who he shares two children with and held her […]
Man wanted by Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office after convenience store robbery
EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted man after a robbery. According to authorities, Horace Henry Weathersby, 30, of Millen, entered a convenience store at US Highway 80 and Georgia Highway 121, revealed a weapon, and demanded money. Investigators say that Weathersby fled the scene in a […]
WRDW-TV
Suspect in Burke County standoff loses leg from shooting
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The suspect in the Burke County standoff and hostage situation last week, is still in the hospital from the incident. According to authorities, Kevin McCardell, 33, the suspect was shot during the standoff and is still in the hospital and expected to be released next week. McCardell will be transferred to Burke County jail and will be granted a bond hearing.
Man found shot to death inside car down North Augusta embankment, identity released
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The North Augusta Department of Public Safety (NAPS) and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating the shooting death of an Augusta man. Wednesday night, November 23rd, at 11:00 P.M., NAPS Officers responded to Riverview Parkafter a woman found a blue sedan down an embankment near San Salvador Drive. The […]
WRDW-TV
Augusta 23-year-old shot dead in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was riding through Riverview Park looking for deer Wednesday night. She found a dead man instead. Kevon D. Carlisle, 23, of Augusta, had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. His body was found...
WRDW-TV
After being shot, deputy finds support in journey to recovery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County deputy shot in the line of duty could be home this week in time for the holidays. Michael Cole has been in the hospital after a suspect shot him in the face during a standoff. Considering the circumstances, he’s doing better than anyone expected.
WRDW-TV
Man arrested over kidnapping, burglary in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a kidnapping and burglary case. According to authorities, Corrin Jeffrey Cannon, 25, was arrested Monday and charged with burglary in the first degree and kidnapping, for the incident that occurred on Nov. 14. According...
wach.com
Aiken County authorities investigating Thanksgiving Eve shooting death
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WACH) --- The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of an Augusta, Georgia man. North Augusta Department of Public Safety Officers responded to Riverview Park Wednesday night after a car was found down an embankment. Officers say the driver of the vehicle was...
Driver flees after crash with mail delivery truck in North Augusta
A local mail carrier is recovering from injuries in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Wednesday on Martintown Road near Jersey Avenue.
South Augusta man dies in hospital after weekend shooting
A South Augusta man is dead following a shooting that happened in the Meadowbrook neighborhood between Windsor Spring and Deans Bridge Road on Sunday night.
WJBF.com
Third murder suspect wanted in shooting death of Augusta man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a murder suspect. 19-year-old Ricard Daggett is wanted in reference to the murder of 46-year-old Ahmed Jabari Hill Sr., that occurred on Tullocks Hill Drive, November 20th. Daggett was last seen...
wfxg.com
Report: Fire at Ward, SC plant
WARD, S.C. (WFXG) - FOX54 is receiving information about a major fire at a plant in Ward, South Carolina. Details are limited at this time, but an eyewitness tells FOX54 that the fire is extremely large. Law enforcement is unable to provide any more information. FOX54 has a crew on...
WJBF.com
Police release video of over 20 shoplifters storming Walmart
Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than a dozen shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive items. Police release video of over 20 shoplifters storming …. Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than a dozen shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County coroner’s investigates 2nd weekend shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating another weekend shooting that left one man dead. Coroner Mark Bowen says Lance Coleman, 49, of Augusta, was shot at least one time on the 2900 block of Larkspur Drive on Nov. 20 around 10:01 p.m. ELSEWHERE IN...
iheart.com
Single mom needs a miracle for the holidays after mobile home fire
BATESBURG, S.C. (WIS) - There is still time for you to make a difference for a family in need this holiday season. The Palmetto Project’s Families Helping Families initiative is underway, and while some families hope to receive a few items, others need a miracle. Nina Hendricks, a single...
wfxg.com
Richmond county coroner investigates Larkspur drive murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating the shooting of an Augusta man which led to his death death two days later. The coroner's office tells FOX54 the incident happened on Sunday, November 20th around 10:00pm. 49-year-old Lance Coleman was shot at least one time on...
WIS-TV
Autopsy shows Saluda County man found next to a pond was shot to death
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - An autopsy reveals that a 22-year-old Saluda County man, whose body was found next to a pond over the weekend, was shot to death. A hunter discovered Ridge Spring native Zonnie Cyrus’ body on Hiland Farm Road in Monetta shortly after 11 A.M. Saturday. The...
WRDW-TV
2nd suspect arrested in Glenn Hills killing of 46-year-old man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Tuesday arrested a second suspect in a slaying in the Glenn Hills neighborhood, one of two fatal shootings over the weekend in Augusta. Stephanie Overton, 38, was arrested on a murder charge and was booked into Richmond County jail, according to jail records. According...
WRDW-TV
S.C. plant caught fire, causing severe damage on Thanksgiving
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pet food plant caught fire on Thanksgiving, destroying multiple parts of the facility in Saluda County. According to Luke Downing, Saluda County Fire Service Coordinator, the fire was called in around 2 p.m., on Thursday, located at 271 Valpro Road. Valley Proteins, LLC provides services...
Suspect wanted after shooting incident at Tobacco Road SRP
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Deputies were called to the SRP Federal Credit Union located at 2215 Tobacco Road for a shooting incident. According to investigators, the man pictured, hit an ATM multiple times with his hands. He also allegedly flicked off and fired multiple shots at the machine’s camera. As of right now there is […]
