News4Jax.com
Man, 33, killed in shooting in Brunswick, police say
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A 33-year-old man was killed early Friday morning in a shooting in Brunswick, according to police. A post on the city of Brunswick Police Department website said that officers were working on Norwich Street at about 1:47 a.m. when they heard shots fired nearby. When they...
WJCL
Georgia correctional officers arrested after video shows attack on inmate
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A week afterjail video was released showing several Georgia correctional officers repeatedly striking an inmate, three men have been arrested. On Tuesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests of Camden County Corporal Correction Officer Mason Garrick, 23, of Bryceville, Fla., as well as deputies Ryan Biegel, 24, and Braxton Massey, 21, both from Kingsland, Ga.
Toddler dies, brother and mother injured, in fiery Thanksgiving Day crash in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a 4-year-old girl died in a crash Thursday night on Interstate 10. STORY: Investigates: ‘Very scary’ issue dialing 911 on Google Pixel 6 cell phones. According to the crash report, at around 7:41 p.m., two sedans were traveling...
News4Jax.com
Former Camden County Sheriff’s Office sergeant filed civil lawsuit under Georgia Whistleblower Act. Here’s what she alleges
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – Three jail guards in Georgia were arrested Tuesday on battery charges in the September beating of a detainee at a county jail that was recorded by security cameras, authorities said. The arrests came after an attorney for the detainee released the video last week. Camden...
Early morning shooting leads to one man dead, Brunswick Police say
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — According to the Brunswick Police Department, at around 1:47 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, off-duty police were at 1800 Norwich St. when they heard gunfire coming from around the corner. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Once police arrived at the location where the initial...
First Coast News
One year since verdict in Ahmaud Arbery's death. How his family is coping
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — On Nov. 24, 2021, the world stopped, watched and listened for a just few minutes in front of the Glynn County courthouse. Dozens of people huddled up and listened to the verdict for the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery. Every time they heard 'guilty', people cheered, cried and hugged each other.
Former DA was indicted after Ahmaud Arbery shooting. 14 months later, case remains paused
It has been more than 14 months since former Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson was indicted, accused of hind...
Regency Square Mall given warning citation for safety, health hazards
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Regency Square Mall has been given a warning citation from the City of Jacksonville’s Municipal Code Compliance Division. The citation was given to the property owner last week, citing various commercial violations in the common areas, including a roof leak, interior ceiling damage, exposed wiring and flooring.
BOGART, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
