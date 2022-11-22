ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, GA

News4Jax.com

Man, 33, killed in shooting in Brunswick, police say

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A 33-year-old man was killed early Friday morning in a shooting in Brunswick, according to police. A post on the city of Brunswick Police Department website said that officers were working on Norwich Street at about 1:47 a.m. when they heard shots fired nearby. When they...
BRUNSWICK, GA
WJCL

Georgia correctional officers arrested after video shows attack on inmate

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A week afterjail video was released showing several Georgia correctional officers repeatedly striking an inmate, three men have been arrested. On Tuesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests of Camden County Corporal Correction Officer Mason Garrick, 23, of Bryceville, Fla., as well as deputies Ryan Biegel, 24, and Braxton Massey, 21, both from Kingsland, Ga.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
First Coast News

One year since verdict in Ahmaud Arbery's death. How his family is coping

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — On Nov. 24, 2021, the world stopped, watched and listened for a just few minutes in front of the Glynn County courthouse. Dozens of people huddled up and listened to the verdict for the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery. Every time they heard 'guilty', people cheered, cried and hugged each other.
High School Football PRO

BOGART, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Wayne County High School football team will have a game with North Oconee High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
WAYNE COUNTY, GA

