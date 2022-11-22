Jacksonville Police, other businesses find hiring process tougher

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Despite low unemployment numbers, businesses across the country are still struggling to find workers.

Some areas here in Eastern North Carolina are even noticing shortages on the police force. The Jacksonville Police Department is one department that’s finding it difficult to hire people. The department said it’s not just about filling bodies in a position. The shortage makes it harder for them to find the right people to join the force.

“Right now we’re looking to fill anywhere between 10 and 15 positions,” said Lt. Joshua Porter with the Jacksonville Police Department. “Those numbers fluctuate every once in a while, and specifically, we’re looking for several new SRO (school resource officer) positions.”

With every step, jump and push-up, new recruits are being assessed to see if they’ll make the cut.

“They’re going through the POPAT, which is the police officers physical abilities test, which is like a physical-fitness-test-determined readiness to become a police officer,” said Porter.

Along with that is the TABE academic test. Officials with the police department said they have a lot of people interested but are particular with the candidates they choose.

“Ultimately, this job is service,” he said. “It’s not just a job. It’s a career, it’s a profession. And it’s a profession that you have to be committed to and have a heart of service.”

Which they said can be difficult to find.

“There’s an interview panel, and there’s a background investigation, and there’s a psych evaluation, and different things along the way to make sure that you’re fully prepared to go out there and serve,” added Porter.

The department is hopeful they’ll find the perfect fit for their next basic law enforcement training course.

To learn more about applying to be a Jacksonville Police Officer, click here.

