Though nearly 400 law enforcement agents from 23 different agencies responded to the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, it took 77 minutes before any of them breached the classroom where the 18-year-old gunman had already killed 19 fourth graders and two teachers. Since then, almost no one has accepted blame or faced consequences for the delayed response, except for Lt. Mariano Pargas, the acting police chief on the day of the massacre, who resigned on Nov. 18. Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw has faced widespread demands from victims’ relatives for his resignation, as well, but McCraw blames the on-scene commander for not acting faster. Straight Arrow News contributor Ruben Navarrette argues that McCraw made a promise he should be forced to keep.

UVALDE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO