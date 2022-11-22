Read full article on original website
CNET
Beyond Meat Pennsylvania Plant Has Apparent Mold and Listeria, Report Says
Beyond Meat's Pennsylvania facility has what appears to be mold, Listeria and other food-safety problems, according to internal documents and photos leaked to Bloomberg on Monday. Internal documents show that Beyond Meat products tested positive for Listeria 11 times between the second half of 2021 and the first half of...
cgtlive.com
Around the Helix: Cell and Gene Therapy Company Updates – November 23, 2022
Catch up on the latest news, breakthroughs, and announcements from biotechnology companies making advancements in cell and gene therapies. The cell and gene therapy sectors are growing exponentially, with new players emerging daily and much progress being made both in and out of the lab. CGTLive’s Around the Helix is your chance to catch up with the latest news in cell and gene therapies, including partnerships, pipeline updates, and more.
AboutLawsuits.com
Lawsuit Alleges Chemicals in Olive Oil Girls, Motions Hair Relaxer Caused Uterine Fibroids
Motions, Olive Oil and other hair relaxer products contain endocrine disrupting chemicals that may cause uterine fibroids, cancer and other injuries. Studies have found an increased risk of uterine cancer and fibroids caused by hair relaxers. Lawsuit alleges that manufacturers failed to warn women about the risk. A New York...
