Lawrence, KS

City of Lawrence gives update on homeless camp after discovery of deceased woman

By Matthew Self
 3 days ago

LAWRENCE ( KSNT ) – The City of Lawrence has given an update on its controversial homeless camp following the discovery of a deceased woman.

A social media post from the City of Lawrence on Tuesday gave an update on the future of a homeless camp established in the North Lawrence area following the recent discovery of a deceased woman . The City reports that there are no plans to close the temporary support site but will reevaluate it once the Winter Emergency Shelter opens on Dec. 1.

A total of 60 people currently reside at the temporary support site and 75 beds will be available once the Winter Emergency Shelter opens for overnight stays. The City anticipates that those staying at the temporary support site will move to the Winter Emergency Shelter once it opens but will won’t come to a decision on the future of the site until later this year.

The Winter Emergency Shelter is open from 8 a.m. to 7 a.m. every day from Dec. 1 2022 to March 12, 2023. The shelter provides a free, safe and secure option for those who would need to sleep outside. The shelter can be found at 115 E. 11th St. To learn more about the shelter, click here.

The North Lawrence homeless camp has been the subject of controversy after it was set up behind a local business , causing it to temporarily close until changes were made to the camp. Following public outcry , the City of Lawrence made changes to the camp.

Comments / 12

Theresa Wilde
3d ago

Funny thing Jesus was homeless,cold at times,hungry at others, had no money, no access most of the time to bath or wash his clothes, probably didn’t smell well at all and probably looked dirty as well as dirty looking hair. And here we stand calling him the lord and savior and all others in the same condition nasty and gross. This is exactly why there are few real Christian people in the world. They bash the very people that Jesus was. And sometimes I wonder, why we care so much about the way we lookAnd the way we talk and the way we actAnd the clothes we bought, how much that cost?Does it even really matter?'Cause if life is an uphill battleWe all tryna climb with the same ol' ladderIn the same boat, with the same ol' paddleWhy so shallow? I'm just askingWhat's the pattern for the madnessEverybody ain't a number one draft pickMost of us ain't Hollywood actorsBut if it's all for one, and one for allThen maybe one day, we all can ball

Michael Maruska
3d ago

give me your cold and hungry and tired and help stash them out of sight so they dont infringe upon our happiness

lawrencekstimes.com

An inside look at the North Lawrence camp for people experiencing homelessness

As the Lawrence community considers different strategies for a citywide response to the homelessness crisis, residents of a temporary campsite are living through the reality of the situation day to day. Lawrence city leaders have been getting heat from community members ranging from business owners to housing advocates to local...
LAWRENCE, KS
KMBC.com

The first mini home for KCK's Eden Village has arrived

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Eden Village in Kansas City, Kansas, is nearly a reality. The community will feature mini homes similar to those at the Veterans Community Project on the Missouri side. "We get to see them finally get a place to stay," said Terry Claudell, president of Eden...
KANSAS CITY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Santa rescued from Weaver’s rooftop yet again; Lawrence townspeople rejoice

Much to the relief of concerned Lawrencians, Santa Claus was rescued from a department store rooftop Friday following the kickoff celebration of the holiday season in downtown Lawrence. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical firefighters came to the rescue when Santa, somehow inevitably, once again found himself trapped on the roof of...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Firefighters spend their Thanksgiving on calls and in the kitchen

TOPEKA (KSNT)- One Topeka fire station is able to make the most out of working on a holiday. At Topeka Fire Department Station #3, the firefighters have been hard at work in the field and in the kitchen. While you’re adding the finishing touches to your thanksgiving dinner and yelling at the game on tv, […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Local Topeka Restaurant gives out 100 free meals for Thanksgiving

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Nauling’s Texas and BBQ and Soul Food restaurant prepared a hundred meals to make sure those in need have a homecooked dinner this thanksgiving. “We have been looking for a way to give back, and Topeka since we’ve opened has been great to us, so we wanted to do something to show our love back. Through questions and talking to different customers that come in, they reached out and helped us connect with the Topeka Rescue Mission and it was game on from there,” Owner, Rod Nauling says.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topekans gather for annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some Topekans spent the day serving others in the community by preparing and providing a hot meal. Volunteers served their neighbors with the annual community Thanksgiving Dinner. The community feast delivers meals and opens the doors of AG Hall to feed anyone who wants a warm meal. This morning, volunteers delivered 1700 […]
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence Lights drive-thru holiday display and fundraiser to return

The fields at the Youth Sports Complex have been transformed into a whimsical wonderland. Lawrence Lights – Making Spirits Bright is returning for its second year starting Friday. From 6 to 9 p.m. nightly, the drive-thru holiday exhibit at 4911 W. 27th St. will feature nearly 40 lighted stations...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Topeka city council looks into five applicants to fill one seat

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Topeka City Council is looking to fill the seat of the District 9 Council Member after former councilman Mike Lesser resigned last month. Dec. 13 is the day where one of the five candidates will be sworn into the seat as the District 9 Council member. But for filling this seat this […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Turkey Trot brings people from across the nation

TOPEKA (KSNT) – People from all parts of the U.S. gathered on Thursday to run for something bigger than themselves. More than 150 people gathered at Forbes Field in Topeka to compete in the Turkey Trot for Heroes. This annual 5k got people out early to honor first responders and veterans who served and are […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Mounted posse patrol parking lots for black Friday in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Mounted Posse was on duty Friday, Nov. 25 patrolling the parking lots at Westridge Mall in west Topeka. Horses and riders go through a six-week training course that teaches them to deal with stressful situations they may encounter while on the job. A few events where the Mounted Posse […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka firefighters give cooking safety tips for the holidays

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the holiday season right around the corner, the Topeka Fire Department is giving out tips to stay safe in the kitchen. Just in case a fire sparks during your holiday cooking, TFD says to remember a fire needs three things: heat, oxygen and fuel. The easiest way to stop a fire […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

‘Mayor’s Tree’ to light up downtown Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – City of Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla is set to light up the “Mayor’s Christmas Tree” later this month. Emmy Fischer, a sales and marketing manager with Evergy Plaza, said that the annual tree will be lit up on Nov. 26 at 5:30 p.m. The new Downtown Topeka, Inc. President Ashley Gilfillan will […]
TOPEKA, KS
1011now.com

Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - UPDATE: Douglas County sheriff’s office confirms they are searching the landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case. Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon. It’s Day 4...
OMAHA, NE
KSNT News

KSNT News

