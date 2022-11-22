ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's how SF leaders, BART officials plan to keep shoppers safe during the holiday season

By Tim Johns via
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

Walk around downtown San Francisco and the sights and sounds of the holidays are everywhere.

With Thanksgiving just a few days away and the biggest shopping time of the year now here, city officials are stepping up their efforts to keep people safe.

"During the holiday season last year, you couldn't come to this area without bumping into a police officer and guess what, that's what will happen again this year," said San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott.

Many will remember in 2021 when dozens of people robbed and looted high-end stores in Union Square .

An image of San Francisco that city officials are eager to put to rest.

"I know that often times there are a number of videos that continue to go viral that tried to paint a really harsh picture of our beautiful city, but I'm here to tell you that things have changed," said Mayor London Breed.

When shoppers come into the city, officials are hoping they'll start their journey at places like the newly renovated Powell Street BART station.

Some of the upgrades include better lighting throughout the station, as well as new glass barriers around entry points.

"The men and women in our department and SFPD are very committed to our riders being safe and our shoppers being safe and making this a great experience," said Bevan Dufty of the BART board of directors.

The new features are meant to improve riders' experiences and their sense of safety.

These upgrades are a way of winning over commuters new and old as they explore the city during a special time of year.

"Overall, I like BART. BART has been very convenient for me to get back and forth from Alameda to San Francisco," said BART rider, Phillipa Rolle.

ABC7 News Bay Area

