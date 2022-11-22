ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Daily Voice

Police: DWI Driver Plows Into Elmwood Park Garages, Garden Apartments Temporarily Evacuated

A portion of an Elmwood Park garden apartment complex was temporarily evacuated after a vehicle driven by a drunk motorist slammed into a row of garages Friday afternoon. The 2013 BMW wagon slammed into the garages at the Elmwood Terrace Apartments, causing substantial front-end damage to the vehicle as well as damage to the garages, shortly after 2:30 p.m. Nov. 25, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Driver, 37, dies in Thanksgiving eve crash at N.J. intersection, police say

A 37-year-old driver died early Wednesday morning in a crash at a busy Tinton Falls intersection, authorities said. Officers were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road around 2 a.m. and found that the driver, an unidentified Long Branch man, was dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Tinton Falls Police Department.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Daily Voice

Upper Saddle River Driver, 73, Struck By His Own SUV

A 73-year-old driver from Upper Saddle River was hospitalized after he was struck by his SUV on Thanksgiving, authorities said. The victim had gotten out of what he thought was his parked 2020 Land Rover near the corner of Lake Street and Pheasant Run when it began rolling and the driver's side door hit him shortly before 6 p.m., Detective Capt. Edward Kane said.
UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Teen stabbed at Staten Island Mall

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Black Friday shoppers hoping to score holiday deals were instead witness to a stabbing on Friday night at the Staten Island Mall in New Springville. Two 16-year-old boys were engaged in a dispute when one of the teens allegedly displayed a knife and stabbed the other in the abdomen, a spokesperson for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information told the Advance/SILive.com.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NJ.com

Funeral arrangements for Bayonne police sergeant announced

Mourning family, friends, law enforcement colleagues and the community can pay their respects to a popular Bayonne police sergeant Sunday and Monday. Visitation for Sgt. Robert Skalski, a 25-year veteran of the police force who died in his home Monday, will be held Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at G. Keenen O’Brien Funeral Home, 984 Ave. C in Bayonne.
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Tried Killing Relative In Shared Scotch Plains Apartment: Police

A 41-year-old Union County man has been charged with trying to kill a 50-year-old relative with whom he shares an apartment with, authorities said. Bilal L. Williams was walking in the driveway near the 700 block of East Second Street in Scotch Plains with his hands in the air as police arrived on reports of shots fired around 7:40 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, local police said in a statement. Williams had a 9mm SigSauer handgun at the time of his arrest, they said.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
Daily News

Queens driver fatally shot, crashes into telephone pole

A 40-year-old man was shot as he drove through a Queens neighborhood, causing him to crash into a telephone pole before dying, police said. The victim was behind the wheel of a 2018 Nissan Maxima when he was shot multiple times in the chest near 145th Drive and 184th St. in Springfield Gardens just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The dying victim crashed into a telephone pole just ...
QUEENS, NY

