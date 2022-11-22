Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.Newsing the StatesManhattan, NY
Gas Station Worker Shot in HeadBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
Police: Suspect arrested, another at large in break-in of Rochelle Park home
A Rochelle Park resident called police after seeing two people in his house wearing gloves and masks.
Police: DWI Driver Plows Into Elmwood Park Garages, Garden Apartments Temporarily Evacuated
A portion of an Elmwood Park garden apartment complex was temporarily evacuated after a vehicle driven by a drunk motorist slammed into a row of garages Friday afternoon. The 2013 BMW wagon slammed into the garages at the Elmwood Terrace Apartments, causing substantial front-end damage to the vehicle as well as damage to the garages, shortly after 2:30 p.m. Nov. 25, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.
Driver, 37, dies in Thanksgiving eve crash at N.J. intersection, police say
A 37-year-old driver died early Wednesday morning in a crash at a busy Tinton Falls intersection, authorities said. Officers were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road around 2 a.m. and found that the driver, an unidentified Long Branch man, was dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Tinton Falls Police Department.
Driver, 23, Charged With DWI In Fair Lawn Thanksgiving Day Crash That Injured Family Of Four
UPDATE: A driver from River Vale was drunk when his sedan crossed over a double-yellow line and slammed head-on into an oncoming car containing a family of four on a Route 208 overpass in Fair Lawn on Thanksgiving night, authorities charged. Robert Arloro, 23, was taken to The Valley Hospital...
Police searching for driver who fled after crashing into parked car in Roxbury Township
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Roxbury Township Police are investigating an incident involving a parked vehicle that was struck in a hit-and-run crash in Roxbury Township Friday night. A medium sized dark pickup truck struck a parked vehicle on Parkview Drive at around 8:00 p.m., police said. The...
Upper Saddle River Driver, 73, Struck By His Own SUV
A 73-year-old driver from Upper Saddle River was hospitalized after he was struck by his SUV on Thanksgiving, authorities said. The victim had gotten out of what he thought was his parked 2020 Land Rover near the corner of Lake Street and Pheasant Run when it began rolling and the driver's side door hit him shortly before 6 p.m., Detective Capt. Edward Kane said.
Long Branch Driver, 37, Killed In Tinton Falls Crash
A 37-year-old driver was killed in a Monmouth County crash this week, authorities said. The Long Branch man and lone occupant was found dead at the scene of the crash at Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road in Tinton Falls around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, police said. Anyone who witnessed...
NYPD: Teen stabbed at Staten Island Mall
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Black Friday shoppers hoping to score holiday deals were instead witness to a stabbing on Friday night at the Staten Island Mall in New Springville. Two 16-year-old boys were engaged in a dispute when one of the teens allegedly displayed a knife and stabbed the other in the abdomen, a spokesperson for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information told the Advance/SILive.com.
N.J. teen ditched stolen car, hid in dumpster after high-speed chase, cops say
An 18-year-old man driving a stolen car was arrested Friday morning following a high-speed pursuit on two North Jersey highways, authorities said. The teenager ditched the still-moving vehicle on Route 17 and fled on foot, hiding in a dumpster until police located him, police said. Sergio Pierce, of Newark, was...
Police: Bayonne man screams death threats at cops after getting caught stealing box truck
A Bayonne man screamed death threats at police officers after getting caught stealing a box truck on Tuesday evening, authorities said. Joseph Matusaitis, 55, of Bayonne, was charged with motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest, and terroristic threats, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato. Matusaitis was taken into custody at about...
Police: Hoboken juvenile charged with stealing woman’s purse, handgun possession
A juvenile from Hoboken was charged with stealing a woman’s purse and being in possession of a handgun yesterday afternoon, police said. The juvenile was charged with theft from a person and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, according to Police Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka. Yesterday afternoon,...
Former North Bergen man tried to collect twice on $27K diamond ring, prosecutor says
A former North Bergen man has been charged with insurance fraud after he submitted a second claim on a pricey diamond ring he had already collected on, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Duke Quarshie, 44, of Norwalk, Connecticut, was arrested Wednesday by members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office...
Bridgeport man identified as New York City homicide victim, police say
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Bridgeport man has been identified as the victim of a homicide in New York City earlier this month, according to Bridgeport police. Myron Dukes, 48, of Harriet Street, was discovered in the back seat of a black Range...
Teen hospitalized after being shot in the Bronx
It happened just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday on East 225th Street and Schieffelin Ave in Edenwald.
2 charged after sheriff’s officers seize 4 pounds of cocaine worth $200K, authorities say
Two people were arrested Monday after investigators in Paterson seized more than four pounds of cocaine worth about $200,000, authorities said. Gisela Arroyo Valentin, 35, of Newark, and David Ventura, 39, of Paterson, face various first-degree drug possession charges, according to Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik. Arroyo Valentin was also...
Ex-Hudson County Man Charged With Insurance Fraud Over $27K Diamond Ring
A 44-year-old Connecticut man formerly of Hudson County was arrested for filing a bogus insurance claim on a diamond ring valued at $27,000, authorities said. Duke Quarshie, of Norwalk, CT, was issued a payment from Assurant Insurance Company in 2016 for a claim regarding the ring, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Funeral arrangements for Bayonne police sergeant announced
Mourning family, friends, law enforcement colleagues and the community can pay their respects to a popular Bayonne police sergeant Sunday and Monday. Visitation for Sgt. Robert Skalski, a 25-year veteran of the police force who died in his home Monday, will be held Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at G. Keenen O’Brien Funeral Home, 984 Ave. C in Bayonne.
Man Tried Killing Relative In Shared Scotch Plains Apartment: Police
A 41-year-old Union County man has been charged with trying to kill a 50-year-old relative with whom he shares an apartment with, authorities said. Bilal L. Williams was walking in the driveway near the 700 block of East Second Street in Scotch Plains with his hands in the air as police arrived on reports of shots fired around 7:40 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, local police said in a statement. Williams had a 9mm SigSauer handgun at the time of his arrest, they said.
Duo Busted With 400 Pounds Of Marijuana During Traffic Stop In Wilton, Police Say
A New York City duo is facing charges after they were allegedly busted with a massive amount of marijuana during a traffic stop in the region. Troopers in Saratoga County stopped the suspects’ car just after noon on Thursday, Nov. 10, as they drove on I-87 in the town of Wilton, according to State Police.
Queens driver fatally shot, crashes into telephone pole
A 40-year-old man was shot as he drove through a Queens neighborhood, causing him to crash into a telephone pole before dying, police said. The victim was behind the wheel of a 2018 Nissan Maxima when he was shot multiple times in the chest near 145th Drive and 184th St. in Springfield Gardens just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The dying victim crashed into a telephone pole just ...
