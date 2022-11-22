Read full article on original website
Central Florida workers prepare for Small Business Saturday
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – When you walk into LiveTrends Boutique in downtown Winter Garden, you’ll see all sorts of plants, from small ones to big ones. Small Business Saturday, which encourages holiday shopping at local stores the day after Black Friday, is Nov. 26, and workers said they are looking forward to seeing familiar -- and new -- faces.
Near-record warmth in Central Florida on Black Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. – After thick fog burns off Black Friday, most of Central Florida will see a mix of clouds and sun. A passing shower is possible later in the day, but most will be dry. With the help of a little extra sunshine, highs jump into the low...
SpaceX to launch resupply mission to International Space Station from Florida
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX on Saturday will try again to launch a Commercial Resupply Service mission to the International Space Station from Kennedy Space Center. The “resupply” aspect of the CRS-26 mission is possible with a Cargo Dragon capsule, set to ride a Falcon 9 rocket to low-Earth orbit at 2:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, according to SpaceX. A backup launch opportunity will come at 1:58 p.m. Sunday in the event of a delay.
Light Up Mount Dora Saturday kicks off month of Christmas events
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – On Saturday, the holidays will light up along Lake Dora to kick off a month of holiday events in the city of Mount Dora. This year, Light Up Mount Dora is taking place along the Lake Dora Waterfront. The event starts Saturday at 3:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Ask Trooper Steve: Can I leave my car running while pumping gas?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Thanksgiving, “Can I leave my car running while pumping gas?”. [TRENDING:...
